JBTC Announces 3Rd Quarter 2024 Earnings

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JONESTOWN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JBT Bancorp, (OTCQX: JBTC) reported quarterly of $2,306,000 or $0.94 per share for the third quarter of 2024. Nine-month reported earnings are $5,780,000 or $2.37 per share, up from $5,720,000 or $2.35 per share in the prior year, representing a 1.05% increase in earnings.



President & CEO Troy A. Peters stated:“This earnings increase is largely attributable to growing net interest income while actively slowing loan growth and focusing on overall liquidity. Net interest income is up 2.65% year-to-date as funding cost increases slowed during the summer. Most certificates of deposit have been repriced into current rates and the escalating costs of these deposits has leveled off and created a more stable environment.”

