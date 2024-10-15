Online Retailer Sticker Mule Moves AI Processing To The Rumble Cloud

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONGBOAT KEY, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM ), the video-sharing and cloud services provider, today announced that leading custom merchandise seller Sticker Mule has become a cloud client. The innovative retailer is moving its Artificial Intelligence processing to the Rumble Cloud and will be using Rumble's NVIDIA H100 inventory. This represents an expansion of an already successful relationship, as Sticker Mule has been a regular advertiser on Rumble for multiple years.



Sticker Mule is a fast and easy way to create custom merchandise, including stickers, magnets, buttons, labels, t-shirts, packaging, keychains, temporary tattoos, and award-winning hot sauce. Founded in 2010, Sticker Mule is based in Amsterdam, NY, and now employs more than 1,200 people worldwide.

“Sticker Mule has been a great partner for Rumble, and we appreciate the chance to build on that by welcoming their AI processing to the Rumble Cloud,” said Rumble Chief Executive Officer Chris Pavlovski.“We have a lot in common. Sticker Mule's customers are only limited by their own imaginations, and our Rumble users are bound only by their own creativity.”

“Our partnership with Rumble has been mutually beneficial from the start and we are proud to be entrusting the Rumble Cloud with our important data,” said Sticker Mule CEO Anthony Constantino.“It's a natural fit. Our customers are expressing themselves when they design their merch, and it's why people are drawn to Rumble also – because of their commitment to free speech.”

ABOUT RUMBLE

Rumble is a high-growth video platform and cloud services provider that is creating an independent infrastructure. Rumble's mission is to restore the internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. For more information, visit: corp.rumble.com .

Contact: ... or ...