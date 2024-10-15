Nametag Unveils Deepfake Defense™ To Combat AI-Powered Impersonation Threats, Expands Integration Partnership With Okta

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Next-generation identity verification engine leverages cryptography, biometrics and AI to stop AI-powered threat actors and strengthen enterprise identity security

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 50% of executives expect deepfake to increase over the next 12 months, but only 7% report using new technologies to detect deepfakes*. Meanwhile, researchers are repeatedly demonstrating how AI-generated ID documents, selfie photos, and videos can successfully fool antiquated Know Your Customer (KYC) verification checks. To address this gaping security hole, Nametag Inc ., the leading provider of integrated identity verification and account protection solutions, today announced Deepfake Defense TM at Okta's annual Identity Conference, Oktane . This next-generation identity verification (IDV) engine is an industry-first, finally addressing the escalating global threats posed by modern AI-powered impersonation.



"Nametag's Deepfake Defense engine is the first scalable solution for remote identity verification that's capable of blocking the AI deepfake attacks plaguing enterprises," said Bruce Schneier, internationally renowned security technologist and cryptography expert. "This will make it much harder for bad actors to profit from deepfakes."

Deepfake Defense for Okta

As a longtime working partner of Okta, Nametag also officially announced its membership in the Okta Elevate Partner Program . Nametag and Okta's combined solution, powered by Deepfake Defense, helps enterprises protect their entire Okta user account lifecycle via self-service and agent assisted workflows, delivering on the two companies' shared vision of deploying deepfake-protected identity security across every workforce and customer account.

"We're thrilled to join Okta in creating the future of identity security. Our membership in the Okta Elevate partner program highlights our advanced identity verification technology and commitment to protecting workforce and customer identities," said Leonard Navarro, VP Business Development at Nametag. "This partnership strengthens the Okta identity security ecosystem and gives our joint customers even easier access to proven tools and ready-to-use solutions for robust identity assurance."

Introducing Nametag Deepfake Defense: A New Standard for Identity Verification

Nametag Deepfake Defense connects the company's proprietary technologies and patented innovations together into a unified IDV engine that unlocks greater outcomes across fraud prevention and user experience. Deepfake Defense blocks emerging, AI-powered impersonation threats while verifying legitimate users quickly and more securely. It's the first and only IDV engine that:



Prevents injection attacks via Cryptographic AttestationTM which ensures data integrity using hardware-backed keystore assurance and secure enclave technology from Apple and Google.

Detects digital manipulation and forgery with Adaptive Document VerificationTM , preventing the use of even the most sophisticated digitally-altered or counterfeit identity documents. Confirms human likeness, liveness, and presence using Spatial SelfieTM technology to map a person's 3-dimensional selfie to their 2-dimensional ID photo with biometrics and sensor data.



IDV with Deepfake Defense takes just a few seconds using a photo ID and a smartphone. It's available today through Nametag's solutions for self-service account recovery and helpdesk verification.

"Make no mistake: we're facing a global deepfake pandemic that's spreading ransomware and disinformation. Identity fraud runs rampant and enterprises are defenseless against AI-powered fraudsters. That's why we're introducing Deepfake Defense, the only identity verification engine that prevents, not just detects, the use of deepfakes," said Aaron Painter, CEO of Nametag. "As part of our partnership with Okta, we chose to launch Deepfake Defense for Okta customers here at Oktane 2024. Today, this new technology is generally available and easily accessible to all organizations interested in protecting their users from the growing threat of deepfakes."

For more information and a demo of Nametag and Okta's combined solution, visit getnametag.com .

About Nametag

Nametag provides integrated identity verification and account protection solutions that prevent modern impersonation threats and streamline user experiences. Powered by Deepfake DefenseTM, Nametag detects and blocks sophisticated attacks which bypass other, outdated approaches to user verification, delivering the highest possible level of identity assurance. Nametag's out-of-the-box solutions help enterprises secure their entire user account lifecycle, from onboarding through recovery, while ensuring compliance with the latest privacy standards. Security-conscious enterprises trust Nametag to protect their businesses and reduce IT and support costs. For more information, visit .

*Deloitte . (May 2024). Generative AI and the fight for trust.

Nametag Media Contact:

Jennifer Schenberg

PenVine for Nametag

917-445-4454

...



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at