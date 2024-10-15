Galectin Therapeutics Announces Acceptance Of Three Abstracts For The American Association For The Study Of Liver Diseases (AASLD) 2024 Liver Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NORCROSS, Ga., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT), the leading developer of therapeutics that target galectin proteins, today announced that three abstracts from ongoing Phase 2b/3 adaptive, NAVIGATE trial in patients with MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension have been accepted for poster presentation at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD)'s annual meeting, 2024 Liver Meeting, being held November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California.



All three posters highlighting clinical data will be presented at the“Portal Hypertension and Other Complications of Cirrhosis” session taking place 8:00 am – 5:00 pm on November 18, 2024:

Title: Evaluation of esophageal and gastric varices in cirrhotic patients with portal hypertension: a central evaluation system for clinical research.

Abstract Number: 4118

Presenter: Naim Alkhouri, M.D., Arizona Liver Health, Chandler, AZ



Title: Baseline patients' characteristics from NAVIGATE, a seamless adaptive Phase 2b/3 trial of Belapectin in MASH cirrhosis and portal hypertension.

Abstract Number: 4063

Presenter: Khurram Jamil, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Galectin Therapeutics

Title: In patients with compensated MASH cirrhosis with platelet count < 150,000/μL and radiologic findings of portal hypertension, a third are identified with esophageal varices on screening Esophago-Gastroduodenoscopy.

Abstract Number: 4125

Presenter: Laura Ladron deGuevar, M.D., CIAID - Centro de Investigacion y Atencion Integral Durango, S.C.

Abstracts are available for viewing by attendees on the AASLD website and will also be featured in the October supplement to the AASLD journal, Hepatology.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics is dedicated to developing novel therapies to improve the lives of patients with chronic liver disease and cancer. Galectin's lead drug belapectin is a carbohydrate-based drug that inhibits the galectin-3 protein, which is directly involved in multiple inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases, for which it has Fast Track designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The lead development program is in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH, formerly known as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH) with cirrhosis, the most advanced form of MASH-related fibrosis. Liver cirrhosis is one of the most pressing medical needs and a significant drug development opportunity. Additional development programs are in treatment of combination immunotherapy for advanced head and neck cancers and other malignancies. Advancement of these additional clinical programs is largely dependent on finding a suitable partner. Galectin seeks to leverage extensive scientific and development expertise as well as established relationships with external sources to achieve cost-effective and efficient development. Additional information is available at .

