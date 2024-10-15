(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This is not a theoretical future. These are the real-life mental consequences of climate-related stressors.” - Vincent MujuneKAMPALA, UGANDA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- StrongMinds Report Reveals Climate Change is Deepening Depression in Pastoral Community in Uganda



StrongMinds, a global non-profit treating depression through layperson-led interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G), released a report describing the effects of climate change on mental health in one pastoral community in Africa.“Our Climate & Our Mental Health - A Case Study from Kotido District, Uganda ,” cites research and field observations demonstrating how climate change and extreme weather events are exacerbating depression in this vulnerable region.



Kotido, located in the semi-arid northeastern region of Uganda, relies heavily on cattle-herding for survival. The report shows how increased temperatures and the unpredictable weather patterns that follow drive pressure on livelihoods, which disrupt the lives of individuals, their families, and their communities. The culmination of these disruptions is that more individuals experience depression more severely.



“The people of Kotido,” said StrongMinds Uganda Country Director Vincent Mujune,“are experiencing climate change directly in their everyday lives. And by working with them to treat their depression, we understand the immediate mental health implications of our changing climate. "This is not a theoretical future. These are the real-life mental health consequences of climate-related stressors."



Key highlights from the report include:



Documented depression trends: Pre-treatment depression scores for StrongMinds clients in Kotido showed a statistically significant increase from 2022 to 2024, which correlates to an increase in severe weather.



Links between climate-related events and depression triggers: Droughts and longer dry seasons caused by climate change cause food insecurity and a higher number of cattle raids, which are often violent and deadly. The life-changes, conflicts, isolation, and grief caused by these events often result in depression.



Results of treatment: By treating depression in Kotido through layperson-led IPT-G, StrongMinds reduced depression severity in people living on the frontlines of a changing climate. StrongMinds also witnessed the positive impact that mental health support can have on collective efficacy, social capital, and psychological resilience.



“This report adds to the body of evidence showing the true impacts of climate change,” added Mujune.“What we need to do now is make sure that every discussion about climate change and every climate change action plan include mental health components.”



Founded in 2013, StrongMinds treats depression in women and adolescents in sub-Saharan Africa. Our well-researched group talk therapy model using interpersonal group therapy (IPT-G) is delivered by trained lay community members, enabling us to reach tens of thousands of people each year. For more information about StrongMinds, please visit strongminds.



