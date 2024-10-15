Bieniek's New Book Celebrates The Challenging Journey Behind Innovative Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Innovation starts with a plan that often lacks all the pieces to the equation. And it's not only a matter of putting the right pieces together, but also assembling the best team for the project, keeping them motivated through the challenges, and ensuring everyone is pushing in the same direction.In Elizabeth Bieniek 's new book, Cake on Tuesday: 25 Lessons To Unlock Corporate Innovation , published by Advantage Books, the innovation and engineering leadership veteran takes readers on an adventure of what it's like to“lead in ambiguity” – directing a continually evolving plan where the pieces keep changing.Bieniek draws from her experience leading a team in developing Webex Hologram, the first real-time holographic collaboration tool that turns video conferencing into an immersive experience for such activities as design reviews, prototyping, and virtual learning sessions. But Bieniek's book is not about the technology; rather, it details the story behind the technology, of how she built a strong, resilient team inside of big tech. It's also the story of how she discovered her superpower – leading in ambiguity – by becoming an accidental intrapreneur.“I learned so much about human dynamics, what motivates us, how to mold a team of unique strangers into a cohesive, self-motivated team of superheroes, and how culture is crafted and cared for,” Bieniek writes.Sharing personal anecdotes and practical tips, Bieniek offers insights for leaders and aspiring innovators, providing a comprehensive guide that can help them unlock the secrets to high-level teamwork and innovation. She chronicles her journey in five parts, telling the steps she took to dream, discover, and build an innovative breakthrough. Along with the innovation aspects, Bieniek distills what she learned about leadership, perseverance, and work culture.Bieniek encourages adaptability and meticulous planning in leadership and operations. She explores creating a decisive culture, empowering teams, and effective communication. She emphasizes celebrating achievements and the role of leaders as coaches rather than obstacles, and dives into facing rejection, decision-making in challenging phases, and how leaders can help innovation teams navigate setbacks and obstacles and get back on track.About Elizabeth BieniekElizabeth Bieniek is the author of Cake on Tuesday: 25 Lessons To Unlock Corporate Innovation. She is a founder and Fortune 100 innovation and engineering leadership veteran whose expertise lies in challenging assumptions, embracing diverse perspectives, and building empowered, resilient teams that last. Bieniek was named among Toptal's 10 most influential“Female Pioneers in Technology” and has spoken on bridging the gap between human connection and innovation at EmTech NEXT, Chatham House, ITEXPO, AWE, and the Global AI Community. She currently consults and has been featured in Forbes, Bloomberg, Inc., International Business Times, Tech Times, and Women in Business.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage, The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

