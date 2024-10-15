Stitch PEO And Flychain Announce Partnership To Streamline HR And Financial Management For Independent Healthcare Groups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stitch PEO and Flychain partner to provide HR support and services to healthcare groups.

BRENTWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stitch PEO , the first and only PEO designed exclusively for independent healthcare groups, has partnered with Flychain , a leading provider of enterprise-level financial tools for healthcare providers with services like accounting, capital, valuations, treasury management, savings, and revenue cycle intelligence. This powerful partnership aims to simplify human resources (HR) and financial management for healthcare providers, ultimately freeing them to focus on delivering high-quality patient care and driving business growth.

Both Stitch PEO and Flychain were founded to tackle the unique challenges independent healthcare groups face, offering innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate into their operations without disrupting patient care.“At Stitch PEO, we are dedicated to empowering independent groups with the resources they need to succeed,” said Rajesh Voddiraju, Founder and CEO of Stitch PEO.“Our partnership with Flychain brings a fresh approach to long-standing industry challenges, allowing us to deliver even more robust HR and payroll solutions that healthcare group owners and managers can rely on daily.”

This collaboration will leverage the strengths of both companies to deliver a comprehensive suite of services to help healthcare providers.

●Reduce Costs: Independent healthcare providers save by unifying vendors and employee benefits under a singular vendor.

●Boost Efficiency: Streamline payroll processing and offload essential HR tasks, freeing time for healthcare professionals to focus on patient care.

●Improve Cash Flow: Access multiple forms of capital for growth including receivables financing, lines of credit, and SBA programs.

●Ensure Accurate Bookkeeping: Gain access to full-service bookkeeping, delivering precise and reliable accounting to empower better business decisions.

●Derive Valuations: Receive business valuation estimates for strategic planning, with financials prepared in a buyer-preferred format, ready for when it's time to sell.

●Access Expert Support: Stitch PEO and Flychain provide white-glove support for all HR and financial management needs.

“We're excited to partner with Stitch PEO to address two critical pain points-HR management and financial inefficiencies-that often hinder healthcare providers from financially thriving,” said Ethan Schwarzbach, CEO and Co-Founder of Flychain.“By combining Flychain's financial toolkit with Stitch PEO's HR solutions, we offer healthcare practices a streamlined, cost-effective approach to running a practice, empowering them to focus on patient care.”

Stitch PEO provides employee benefits, HR management, payroll services, and compliance support by bringing healthcare practices together to achieve economies of scale, ultimately reducing costs and enhancing efficiency. Since securing $8.75 million in funding in June 2024, the fully integrated platform has addressed key workforce challenges by streamlining recruitment, hiring, onboarding, HR management, and benefits administration-easing administrative burdens and allowing healthcare professionals to focus more on patient care. Flychain joins as Stitch PEO's first financial services partner, further improving the experience of independent healthcare groups.

To learn more about Stitch PEO and Flychain, visit stitchpeo and flychain.



About Stitch PEO

Stitch is the first PEO of its kind, dedicated to banding independent healthcare groups together to achieve greater economies of scale and a network of thriving practices. As a healthcare-focused workforce solution with state-of-the-art tools, a comprehensive suite of services, and a co-employment model, Stitch supports human resources administration, top-tier employee benefits and benefits administration, compliance adherence, and employee engagement, leading to happier employees and happier patients. Through Stitch, healthcare groups directly combat staffing shortages, administrative overhead, unobtainable benefit packages, and controlling costs, transforming employee management in healthcare and empowering practices and providers to refocus on their patients and communities. For more information, visit stitchpeo.

About Flychain

Flychain is the financial toolkit for small to medium-sized healthcare providers, offering a suite of integrated financial tools all in one platform. These tools include Accounting (full-service accounting + bookkeeping), Capital, Treasury Management, Valuation Services, Savings, and [coming soon] Revenue Cycle Intelligence. Flychain's mission is to reduce the financial and operational burden of running a business in healthcare so that providers can spend more time on what truly matters - caring for patients. Flychain has worked with over 100 providers across multiple specialities, including home health, home care, behavioral health, and more! For more information, visit flychain.

Taylor Moss

Stitch PEO

+1 888-855-1236 ext. 116

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.