Signcraft Industries Expands Offerings With The Acquisition Of Cardinal Manufacturing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Since 1958 Central Indiana's most recognizable signage has been designed and fabricated by SignCraft. This allows them to expand their offerings.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SignCraft Industries, a leader in the Central Indiana sign industry, is pleased to announce the strategic acquisition of Cardinal Manufacturing, a full-service sign fabrication shop and prominent player in the interior and ADA signage sector.This move represents a significant milestone in SignCraft's growth strategy and aligns with its commitment to expanding market presence.“We are thrilled to welcome Cardinal Manufacturing and their talented team to the SignCraft family,” shared Christina Blackwell, SignCraft's Senior Vice President.“This acquisition will not only enhance our offerings to include interior and ADA-compliant signs but also provide us with new opportunities to drive growth and deliver greater value to our customers.”Laura and Jim Mulligan of Cardinal Manufacturing also shared their perspective:“Joining forces with SignCraft represents an exciting opportunity for our company and our clients. We look forward to combining our expertise and resources to deliver even greater solutions and value. SignCraft is a perfect fit to carry on the Cardinal values of quality and customer service.”###About SignCraft IndustriesSignCraft has been a leader in the Central Indiana sign industry since 1958, offering cutting-edge solutions exceptional customer service. Their creative, impactful, and durable signage solutions are all built onsite. For more information, visit signcraftind.

