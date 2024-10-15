عربي


Heavy Rainfall Alert! Public Holiday In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Puducherry, Bengaluru

10/15/2024 8:14:59 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As IMD issued an heavy rainfall alert in several parts of Southern India, the Tamil Nadi government has decided to declare a Public Holiday on Wednesday, October 16. Meanwhile, schools and colleges and other educational institutions to remain shut in Puducherry and parts of Bengaluru

Live Mint

