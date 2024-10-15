Heavy Rainfall Alert! Public Holiday In Tamil Nadu Tomorrow Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut In Puducherry, Bengaluru
Date
10/15/2024 8:14:59 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) As IMD issued an heavy rainfall alert in several parts of Southern India, the Tamil Nadi government has decided to declare a Public Holiday on Wednesday, October 16. Meanwhile, schools and colleges and other educational institutions to remain shut in Puducherry and parts of Bengaluru
MENAFN15102024007365015876ID1108779983
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.