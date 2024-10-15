NATO Official: Ukraine Has Absolute Right To Hit Targets In Russia From Which It Attacked

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The NATO leadership recognizes the right of Ukraine, which is fighting against the aggressor country Russia, to conduct long-range strikes on legitimate targets in the territory of the Russian Federation, but the authorization to use Western weapons for this purpose remains with the countries that these weapons.

Patrick Turner, NATO's Senior Representative to Ukraine, said this in an interview with Ukrinfor .

“Firstly, according to international law, Ukraine absolutely has the right, as part of its right to defend itself enshrined in the UN Charter, to strike military targets beyond its borders, targets which are enabling attacks into Ukraine. Ukraine already exercises that right both with capabilities provided by NATO Allies and also with its own weapons,” Turner said.

The diplomat also noted that“obviously, it is up to each Ally to decide how the capabilities it provides are used by Ukraine.”

“Our overall intent is to make sure that Ukraine gets into the best possible position on the battlefield, and that's why the big set of decisions was taken at the Washington Summit. That's why Allies are providing EUR 40 billion of military assistance this year, and why that is a baseline going forwards. That's why we've got NSATU . That's why Allies regularly announce new decisions on the supply of various weapon systems and munitions,” the diplomat said.

At the same time, NATO has repeatedly emphasized that“Progress on the battlefield is not going to depend on one particular system, one particular capability, or one particular permission,” Turner reminded.

As reported, Ukraine continues to systematically explain to its partners the need to obtain permission from them to hit legitimate targets deep in the Russian Federation with Western weapons to reduce the offensive potential of the aggressor country.

Currently, Ukraine uses weapons of its own production, mostly strike drones, which have already hit important targets in various regions of the Russian Federation , including ammunition and missile depots and military airfields.