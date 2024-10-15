IT Providers Join Forces With Rpost To Support Secure Remote Work Solutions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) As the pandemic disrupted businesses globally, RPost responded quickly by introducing its E-Sign & E-Security (Free) Work-from-Home Program on March 16. This initiative provided a seamless bundle of digital signing and email security tools through RSign and RMail, compatible with widely-used platforms like Outlook, Gmail, and Salesforce. The goal was to ensure businesses could continue operating securely, with minimal disruption, during the crisis. The program allowed users to start with full business licenses and later continue using these tools at a base service level for free.



Just over a week after the program's launch, IT providers from across the Americas and Europe joined forces with RPost to extend this secure remote work solution to their customers. A standout partner, Frama, quickly enrolled 12,000 business customers in the Netherlands, with more signing up across Europe. Frama created helpful videos to guide clients on how to use RSign for e-signatures and RMail for secure email encryption, making the transition to remote work as smooth as possible. Additionally, companies like First National Bank and more than 40 others have embraced the program, integrating RPost solutions to streamline secure communication and compliance during this challenging period.



