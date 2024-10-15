Heartland Dental Featured On Emmy-Nominated Series, Tomorrow's World Today

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The episode is scheduled to premiere October 20th on the Discovery Channel

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Heartland , the nation's leading dental support organization, is excited to announce that the company will be featured on the seventh season of the Emmy-nominated series, Tomorrow's World Today. The episode, scheduled to premiere on October 20th on the Discovery Channel, will delve into the innovative technologies transforming the dental industry.

Tomorrow's World Today is renowned for its commitment to highlighting groundbreaking advancements shaping the future. In partnership with Heartland Dental, this episode offers a unique perspective on the cutting-edge dental technologies that are revolutionizing patient care.

Heartland Dental's Founder and Executive Chairman,

Rick Workman, DMD,

stated, "Since I began practicing dentistry, the industry has evolved at a rapid pace. Heartland Dental's mission is to support doctors and their teams in providing the highest quality dental care and experiences, and providing access to the latest innovations is key to that. We're thrilled to have Heartland Dental featured on Tomorrow's World Today."

Pat Bauer, Heartland Dental President and CEO , shared, "We are proud to highlight the exceptional work our supported doctors and their teams are doing to provide exceptional care to their patients. Heartland Dental is committed to supporting the latest advancements in dentistry. By showcasing the groundbreaking technologies our supported doctors are utilizing, we hope to inspire others in the industry and highlight the positive impact these advancements have on patient care and experiences."

The episode will explore how Heartland Dental's doctor-led culture and support model empower supported doctors to prioritize clinical care without the burden of managing daily non-clinical administrative tasks. It will also highlight how the organization stays committed to advancing dental practices and fulfilling its mission of helping doctors and their teams deliver high-quality care to the communities they serve.

The program also features interviews with Heartland Dental supported doctors, Michael Badger, DDS, FAGD, FACD, DICOI, and Katarzyna Plower, DMD. They share valuable insights into how cutting-edge technology, including AI and digital scanning, is being integrated into their practices to enhance the patient experience. Both doctors highlight how Heartland Dental's doctor-led culture and business model allow them to focus on providing exceptional clinical care, without the burden of managing day-to-day non-clinical administrative tasks.

About Heartland Dental

Heartland Dental is the nation's largest dental support organization, providing non-clinical administrative support services. What started from the entrepreneurial spirit of

Rick Workman, DMD, with his single dental practice, has evolved into affiliating with over 3,000 doctors in over 1,750 locations across 39 states and the

District of

Columbia. The company is majority owned by KKR, a leading global investment firm. For additional information, please visit

heartland .



About Tomorrow's World Today

Tomorrow's World Today is a dynamic series that explores the latest advancements and innovations shaping our world. Featuring experts across various industries, the show delves into a wide array of captivating topics, including sustainable technologies, revolutionary medical breakthroughs, environmental conservation, and more. Tomorrow's World Today goes beyond the surface to uncover the stories behind transformative ideas and solutions that are redefining the way we live, work, and interact with our world. In conjunction with the television show, the Tomorrow's World Today website serves as an invaluable online resource for those passionate about staying informed on the latest developments in innovation and sustainability. The website features exclusive content, behind-the-scenes insights, in-depth articles, and interviews with thought leaders who are driving positive change across the globe. For more information about Tomorrow's World Today, please visit

.

Media Contact

Jessica Thompson, Vice President of Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Heartland Dental

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED