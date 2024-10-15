Dermcare Management Expands California Footprint With Partnership At Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DermCare Management , a premier provider of dermatology and cosmetic surgery practice management services in Florida, Texas, California, and Virginia, is excited to announce the expansion of its family with a new partnership in California, increasing its total number of locations to 81.

DermCare is thrilled to welcome Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center to our growing team, further expanding our across four additional locations within the Southern California market. This collaboration reinforces DermCare's dedication to outstanding, patient-focused care for individuals in the San Bernardino and Greater Palm Springs regions.

"We are excited to add Dr. Jochen and the entire team at Contour Dermatology to our family of practices."

Dr. Timothy Jochen, a renowned board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, has spent over 20 years serving the medical and cosmetic needs of his community.

"We're really excited to be part of the

DermCare family," said Dr. Jochen. "This partnership allows us to keep doing what we do best while having the support to grow and reach more patients".

Joined by a dedicated team of 18 providers, Contour Dermatology is truly able to capture the "one-stop-shop" approach to skincare. Patients are able to seamlessly manage their general, cosmetic, and surgical dermatology needs, along with plastic surgery, under one roof with access to two board-certified dermatologists, one board-certified plastic surgeon, and a robust network of nurse practitioners, physician assistants, and aestheticians.

This collaborative approach ensures that every patient receives personalized, expert care tailored to their unique needs. Serving the Coachella Valley market with locations in Rancho Mirage, La Quinta, Palm Springs, and Loma Linda, Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center is a trusted leader in the skin health and aesthetic needs of Southern California.

Jeffrey Schillinger, CEO of DermCare Management , shares his excitement, saying: "We are excited to add Dr.

Jochen and the entire team at Contour Dermatology to our family of practices. Dr. Jochen represents the best of the best, and we're delighted he chose DermCare to be his partner. Our focus remains on supporting our physicians and their goals, enabling them to provide top-quality care. We're excited to build on these partnerships and connect with more physicians who share our mission of excellence."

In the process of exploring private equity and finding the right partner, Contour Dermatology was represented by Physician Growth Partners (PGP), as their exclusive M&A Advisor.

Michael Kroin, CEO & Managing Partner at PGP added: "Contour's partnership with DermCare will help the practice continue to execute on its growth initiatives while maintaining its reputation as the premiere destination for dermatologic and aesthetic care in the greater Palm Springs area. It was critical to help Contour find a partner that was the right cultural fit; we are very excited for the outcome and look forward to seeing the continued growth of the practice."

Dr. Timothy Jochen, founder & Medical Director of Contour Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Center said "Michael Kroin, Jeremy Murphy and the entire PGP team were invaluable to us throughout the process of exploring potential partnership options. Their tireless effort and support from start to finish, along with their unwavering commitment to making sure we not only found the right partner but got what we needed to make the relationship work, enabled the successful completion of a new partnership I couldn't be more excited to commence. Their efforts, along with those of the DermCare team, led to what I believe will be a mutually beneficial partnership poised for great success."

ABOUT DERMCARE MANAGEMENT

DermCare Management's mission is to provide comprehensive, world-class operational support to dermatology practices that share our unwavering commitment to clinical excellence and extraordinary patient service. We accomplish this through an unmatched partnership program that preserves physicians' autonomy and authority while providing the administrative support necessary for continued success. For physicians who are looking for the next phase of their career, DermCare makes the process as easy and painless as possible with customized step down plans to ensure everything is in place and secure for a smooth transition.

For more information about DermCare Management, visit or contact:

ABOUT PHYSICIAN GROWTH PARTNERS

Physician Growth Partners is one of the most active sell-side healthcare investment banking firms in the US and is dedicated to representing specialty physician practices in transactions with private equity and strategic partners. PGP creates value by providing operational support, strategic positioning, and transaction counseling from start to finish. Founded in 2017, PGP has advised more than 60 practices in successful transactions with private equity and strategic partners.



For more information about Physician Growth Partners, please visit .

