Nisun International To Report First Half 2024 Financial Results And Host Earnings Conference Call On Tuesday, October 15Th

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Nisun International" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NISN ), a and driven integrated solutions provider, today announced that it will report its unaudited results for the first half of 2024 after the close of the on Tuesday , October 15th at 4:15 pm New York Time.

The Company will host a call to discuss its financial results and provide an update on recent business developments.

Conference Call Details:



Date: Tuesday , October 15th

Time: 4:30 pm New York Time (4:30 am Wednesday, October 16th Beijing Time)

Dial-in number: Please join the event by dialing: +1 323-794-2423 (US, Local) +1 800-289-0438 (US/Canada, Tollfree/Freephone) +1 647 484 0478 (Canada, Local) +86 400 613 7997 (China, National)

Confirmation Code: 1472352 Webcast:



A replay of the conference call will be available for 7 days, starting from Thursday, October 17th, at the same webcast link.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: NISN ) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its industry experience, Nisun International is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun International provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun International continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun International aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun

International

's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email:

[email protected]



SOURCE Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED