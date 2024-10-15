W. P. Carey To Release Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Tuesday, October 29, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Conference Call Scheduled for Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey (W. P. Carey,

NYSE: WPC ), a leading net lease REIT, announced today that it will release its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 after the closes on Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

The company will host a call and live webcast to discuss its financial results on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Call-in Number:

1 (877) 465-1289 (U.S.) or +1 (201) 689-8762 (international)

Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Live Audio Webcast and Replay:

W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,291 net lease properties covering approximately 170 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of June 30, 2024. With offices in New York, London, Amsterdam and Dallas, the company remains focused on investing primarily in single-tenant, industrial, warehouse and retail properties located in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe, under long-term net leases with built-in rent escalations.



Institutional Investors :

Peter Sands

1 (212) 492-1110

[email protected]

Individual Investors :

W. P. Carey Inc.

1 (212) 492-8920

[email protected]

Press Contact :

Anna McGrath

1 (212) 492-1166

[email protected]

SOURCE W. P. Carey Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED