International Paper To Release Third-Quarter 2024 Earnings On October 31, 2024

International Paper (NYSE: IP ) will release third-quarter 2024 on October 31, 2024, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company's website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at . A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Parties who wish to participate in the webcast via teleconference may dial +1 646-307-1963 or, within the U.S. only, 800-715-9871 and ask to be connected to the International Paper third-quarter earnings call. The conference ID number is 3629265. Participants should call in no later than 9:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. CT). An audio-only replay will be available for ninety days following the call. To access the replay, dial +1 609-800-9909 or, within the U.S. only, 800-770-2030, and when prompted for the conference ID, enter 3629265.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP ) is a global producer of sustainable packaging, pulp and other fiber-based products, and one of the world's largest recyclers. Headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., we employ approximately 39,000 colleagues globally who are committed to creating what's next. We serve customers worldwide, with manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America and North Africa. Net sales for 2023 were $18.9 billion. Additional information can be found by visiting internationalpaper.

