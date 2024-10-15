Rail Vision To Participate At The LD Micro Main Event XVII

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 PM PT

Ra'anana, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rail Vision Ltd. (Nasdaq: RVSN) (the“Company”), a company at the forefront of revolutionizing railway safety and the data-related market, today announced that it will present at the LD Micro Main Event XVII, which will be held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California, from October 28-30, 2024.

Shahar Hania, CEO of Rail Vision, is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 30, at 10:30 AM PST. During the presentation, Hania will provide an overview of the company's cutting-edge solutions that enhance railway safety and efficiency, as well as recent milestones and strategic growth initiatives.

Investors and attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the Rail Vision team throughout the conference.

Rail Vision will present its latest achievements and the rollout of our product in recent leading projects. The unique solutions of the Company include its industry-leading railway safety technology powered by AI and machine vision, enabling early detection of obstacles and risks on the tracks, thus reducing accidents and enhancing operational efficiency.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Wednesday, October 30th

Time: 10:30 PM PT

Register to watch Rail Vision's virtual presentation here .

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on October 28 followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on October 29 and October 30.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Rail Vision Ltd.

Rail Vision is a technology company that is seeking to revolutionize railway safety and the data-related market. The Company has developed cutting-edge, artificial intelligence-based, industry-leading technology specifically designed for railways. The Company has developed its railway detection and systems to save lives, increase efficiency, and dramatically reduce expenses for the railway operators. Rail Vision believes that its technology will significantly increase railway safety around the world, while creating significant benefits and adding value to everyone who relies on the train ecosystem: from passengers using trains for transportation to companies that use railways to deliver goods and services. In addition, the company believes that its technology has the potential to advance the revolutionary concept of autonomous trains into a practical reality. For more information, please visit

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit .

To present or register, please contact: ... .

Forward-Looking Statements

