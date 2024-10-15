Outsourced CFO Pushes Further In Drive For Entrepreneurial Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Louw Barnardt - Co-Founder and MD of Outsourced CFO

The Team at Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO empowers businesses by driving global growth and supporting through forward-thinking strategies and expert guidance.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In an ever evolving business landscape, companies must push boundaries to drive entrepreneurial growth and remain competitive. Innovation and adaptability are no longer optional-they are essential for survival. By stepping beyond traditional practices and embracing bold, forward-thinking strategies, businesses can unlock new opportunities, foster sustainable growth, and stay ahead in a crowded market.

Louw Barnardt, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Outsourced CFO (OCFO), is at the forefront of reshaping financial support for entrepreneurs. His journey, fuelled by a passion for business and innovation, has turned OCFO into a leading financial partner for over 1,100 businesses across the globe.

Barnardt's entrepreneurial drive started early, inspired by his family's finance and property business. His vision for OCFO was born out of a local Startup Grind event, where he recognised a gap in the market: small businesses and startups were in desperate need of financial guidance to navigate growth. With a simple plan and an even simpler logo, OCFO was launched over a decade ago. Today, it boasts a team of more than 100 specialists providing comprehensive CFO services, cloud accounting, and automation solutions.

“Entrepreneurs often lack the financial expertise needed to scale their businesses,” Barnardt explains.“OCFO fills that gap by providing crucial support that enables growth and long-term success.”

At the core of Barnardt's leadership is his Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) – to serve 10,000 entrepreneurial companies and influence the careers of 1,000 professionals. This ambitious vision shapes OCFO's strategy and keeps the team focused on delivering meaningful results.

“Our mission is to empower businesses to grow, which in turn drives economic development and creates jobs,” says Barnardt.“It's not just about numbers; it's about transforming lives and communities.”

Barnardt's approach to business is underpinned by a commitment to innovation. OCFO has doubled in size every 12 to 15 months, largely due to its forward-thinking strategies. From regular leadership meetings to quarterly off-site planning sessions, OCFO maintains its growth by staying ahead of the curve.

In recognition of his dedication and commitment, Insights Success Magazine has recognised Louw as one of the Top 10 Prominent Leaders in the Financial Management Industry on an international level.

A key driver of this growth is OCFO's“Switched On Thinking” culture, which encourages innovation in all aspects of the business. The company has even set up an Innovation and AI Team to explore new technologies that improve both internal processes and client services.

Barnardt's commitment to entrepreneurship extends beyond OCFO's clients. He co-founded the Founders Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting previously disadvantaged entrepreneurs. The foundation provides financial guidance and resources to help these individuals build sustainable businesses and create jobs within their communities.

“We've seen first-hand how impactful entrepreneurship can be,” says Barnardt.“The Founders Foundation allows us to give back and support the next generation of business leaders.”

Barnardt's leadership has been tested, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of OCFO's clients, particularly in tourism and events, were hit hard. Despite the challenges, Barnardt and his team adapted quickly, retaining clients, acquiring new business, and adjusting their strategies to survive the downturn.

“The pandemic taught us a lot about resilience,” Barnardt reflects.“It reminded us of the importance of agility in business, and how essential it is to adapt to changing circumstances.”

As OCFO continues its growth, Barnardt is setting his sights on international expansion. With a strong presence already in the United States, OCFO plans to further establish itself as a global leader in financial services for entrepreneurs. His latest venture, Trigger CAAS, is already making waves in the US, addressing the country's accounting talent shortage by tapping into South Africa's expertise.

“We're just getting started,” says Barnardt.“Our goal is to become a dominant player in key business hubs around the world.”

