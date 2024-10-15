10Th REGTECH Conference 2024 In Dubai Shaping The Future Of Regulatory Technology And Compliance In UAE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The highly anticipated 10th REGTECH 2024 is set to take place on 14th November 2024 at The H Dubai Hotel, UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly anticipated 10th REGTECH Conference 2024 is set to take place on 14th November 2024 at The H Dubai Hotel, UAE, bringing together top leaders and innovators to discuss the latest advancements in Regulatory (RegTech). As institutions across the globe face increasing regulatory pressure, this event comes at a critical time for businesses looking to stay compliant in a rapidly evolving digital landscape.The rise of AI-driven compliance, data analytics, and blockchain technologies is transforming the way financial institutions address regulatory challenges. However, with the increase in global regulations and the complexity of financial crime prevention, businesses need robust, automated solutions to streamline compliance and mitigate risks. The 10th REGTECH Conference provides a platform for experts to share cutting-edge solutions that help organizations navigate these challenges.As the regulatory environment becomes more complex, institutions must adopt new strategies to stay ahead of compliance requirements. The global RegTech market is projected to grow exponentially, driven by the need for effective solutions to address compliance demands. This conference will provide professionals with the tools they need to reduce compliance costs, enhance risk management, and safeguard against financial crime in the digital era.This year's 10th REGTECH Conference will feature insights from a diverse lineup of industry leaders, starting with a KEYNOTE SPEAKER from the Ministry of Economy - UAE, alongside representatives from the most influential financial institutions and corporations. Attendees can look forward to expert contributions from Emirates Islamic, United Arab Bank, Redha Al Ansari Exchange, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited, Mashreq, and Commercial Bank of Dubai, among others.In addition, global powerhouses like Standard Chartered Bank, Habib Bank Limited, Bank of Singapore, and Lulu Financial Holdings will share their expertise on how they are navigating the rapidly evolving compliance landscape. Companies like Terrapay, Dow Jones, IMTF, and LSEG Risk Intelligence will dive into the latest RegTech innovations, covering solutions that enhance compliance automation and risk management.Also joining the discussion are cutting-edge technology providers, including Star Compliance, nuix, ITQAN, Cedar Rose, and MCO, who are pioneering advancements in AI-driven compliance, data analytics, and cybersecurity. Their contributions will shed light on how financial institutions can harness emerging technologies to meet growing regulatory demands and stay ahead of the curve in financial crime prevention and regulatory reporting.This lineup of leading companies promises to deliver invaluable insights into the future of RegTech and will equip attendees with actionable strategies to navigate today's complex regulatory challenges.Why This Conference Is Essential?With the rapid rise in financial regulations and the increasing complexity of regulatory reporting standards, the need for automation in compliance processes has never been greater. RegTech solutions are proving to be indispensable for firms looking to achieve cost-effective compliance while staying ahead of emerging financial crimes such as money laundering and fraud.By attending the 10th REGTECH Conference, participants will:-Discover the latest RegTech innovations to streamline compliance processes.-Gain actionable insights on the role of AI and data analytics in risk management.-Network with global leaders in finance and regulation to exchange best practices.Event Details:Date: 14th November 2024Location: The H Dubai Hotel, DubaiWhy Now?In the context of tightening global regulations, financial institutions need to act swiftly to adopt innovative tools like RegTech. Traditional methods of compliance are increasingly unsustainable in the face of growing regulatory scrutiny, making compliance automation a top priority for financial institutions across the world. The 10th REGTECH Conference serves as a timely event to address these concerns, offering practical solutions for the future of compliance.About Cogent SolutionsCogent Solutions is a leading business intelligence provider, organizing B2B Conferences that foster high-level discussions and deliver actionable insights for professionals across industries. Our events, such as the 10th REGTECH Conference, are designed to facilitate innovation, networking, and collaboration in today's fast-evolving business landscape.

