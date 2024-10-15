(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EPC Group, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) and business intelligence (BI) consulting services, has been awarded the prestigious G2 Leader Quadrant Award for Business Intelligence Consulting . This recognition underscores EPC Group's capabilities in delivering comprehensive AI governance , compliance, and cloud migration solutions to industries such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and beyond.

EPC Group has built a strong reputation for guiding highly regulated industries through complex AI implementations. In the past year alone, EPC Group has helped banks, hospitals, manufacturing firms, and other key sectors implement comprehensive AI strategies, including secure, scalable 36-month roadmaps that ensure compliance with evolving regulations while mitigating risk. This proactive approach helps businesses harness AI innovation responsibly and securely.

EPC Group Leads AI Governance and Compliance Initiatives Across Banking, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Key Industries.

One of EPC Group's signature offerings is the Virtual Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer (VCAIO) service. Acting as an extension of the client's executive team, the VCAIO provides ongoing oversight and strategic guidance for AI initiatives , ensuring that all technological advancements align with both business objectives and regulatory obligations. This service has become vital in industries like healthcare and finance, where the demand for rigorous governance frameworks has increased exponentially.

Additionally, EPC Group has expanded its consulting efforts in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) , particularly focusing on large-scale cloud-to-cloud migrations . With recent successful migrations involving more than 120,000 users, EPC Group continues to demonstrate expertise in securely transitioning enterprises to modern cloud environments, safeguarding data integrity and business operations.

To enhance its AI and cybersecurity practices, EPC Group has brought on John Cassidy as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A global sales leader with over 25+ years of experience in cybersecurity, cloud technologies, SaaS, and AI-driven solutions, John has been pivotal in cultivating a metrics-driven sales culture at EPC Group. He has successfully recruited and mentored high-performing sales teams, helping them exceed revenue targets while aligning with the company's strategic goals. John's expertise in large deal closures and his background in micro-segmentation and forensic discovery software further bolsters EPC Group's offerings.

Gurminder Singh , EPC Group's Chief Operating Officer, is not only a renowned Ethical Hacker , but also a multi-talented technology expert. He is celebrated for his ability to identify critical vulnerabilities in clients' infrastructures and for his strong communication skills, which put clients at ease. Gurminder's adaptability and technical expertise have earned him respect across the industry. Colleagues and clients alike describe him as dependable, customer-focused, and continuously committed to professional growth. His leadership at EPC Group further strengthens the firm's ability to deliver secure, innovative AI and IT security integration services.

EPC Group's founder, Errin O'Connor , a recognized thought leader in AI, cloud migrations, and cybersecurity, has played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile projects. Errin's experience includes leading NASA's SharePoint and Azure implementations across all major facilities and authoring several best-selling Microsoft Press books on Power BI and SharePoint. His vast expertise in large-scale migrations and AI governance has propelled EPC Group to the forefront of AI consulting.

EPC Group's AI and cloud governance practice encompasses leadership and active committee participation, helping organizations across various verticals, including finance, healthcare, manufacturing, and government, develop robust AI policies, mitigate risks, and comply with stringent regulatory standards. These governance models empower organizations to innovate while ensuring operational and legal integrity.

EPC Group's ongoing collaboration with leading financial institutions, including the Federal Reserve Bank, hospitals such as MD Anderson, manufacturing organizations, and high-profile M&A engagements highlights its commitment to delivering cutting-edge AI solutions, robust compliance frameworks, and secure cloud migrations. EPC Group is well-positioned to help industries across North America future-proof their AI strategies and ensure sustainable , secure growth.

About EPC Group

With over 27 years of experience, EPC Group is North America's premier AI and business intelligence consulting firm. As North America's 2nd oldest Microsoft Gold Partner, EPC Group specializes in Power BI, AI-driven solutions, cybersecurity, cloud migrations, and enterprise reporting. The firm is committed to providing scalable, secure solutions that drive innovation and ensure compliance across industries.

For more information, visit or email EPC Group today at [email protected] .

SOURCE EPC Group

