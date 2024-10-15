Sapiens Decision Launches Solution To Boost Decision Underwriting Efficiency And Profitability For P&C

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sapiens Decision Underwriting Accelerator e levates straight-through processing and reduces reliance on IT by up to 90%

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS ) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the release of Sapiens Decision Underwriting Accelerator, a cutting-edge solution designed to enhance underwriting efficiency and significantly improve straight-through processing (STP) for Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers. This innovative decisioning solution addresses key industry challenges by driving a substantial increase in STP rates, enabling insurers to optimize their underwriting processes and improve overall profitability.

Sapiens Decision Underwriting Accelerator addresses the needs of P&C insurers to streamline their underwriting processes while maintaining speed and accuracy.

Sapiens' new solution offers significant improvement in STP for high-volume underwriting cases, both for renewals and new policies. By automating complex decision-making

tasks and integrating seamlessly with AI and machine learning models, the solution ensures comprehensive risk assessment, accelerating time-to-market and improving cycle times.

Sapiens Underwriting Accelerator empowers business analysts – without the need for coding expertise

– to independently author, update, and test decision logic in real-time. This reduces reliance on IT resources by up to 90%, enabling quicker adjustments and optimizing operational efficiency. The solution also provides contextual, plain-language messages that eliminate the need for users to decipher cryptic codes, significantly improving the customer and agent experience.

Underwriting Accelerator also features pre-built decision flows, designed to handle the complexity of state, line of business, and company often found in regional and national carriers. These pre-configured models allow for faster deployment, reducing implementation time and costs for insurers. The solution also extracts decision logic from legacy systems to make embedded logic easy to access, update, and share, enabling insurers to avoid costly infrastructure overhauls while improving their existing underwriting processes.



"Sapiens' new release empowers the industry to achieve the highest levels of straight-through processing

and underwriting efficiency, significantly improving profitability," said Ilan Buganim, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Sapiens. "Sapiens Decision Underwriting Accelerator leverages no-code tools, pre-configured decision models, and a high-performance engine to enable insurers to make substantial improvements in their combined ratio within a matter of months. Looking ahead, Sapiens plans to expand its decisioning solutions with pre-packaged offerings for the mortgage industry, addressing similar underwriting challenges."

Sapiens Decision provides end-to-end decision management capabilities from decision logic extraction from legacy code to decision modeling with no code tools, and deployment through Decision-as-a-Service. Sapiens Decision offers a technology-independent solution to fit any architecture, allowing organizations to reuse their existing infrastructure and governance models.



