Loris Named A Cool Vendor In The 2024 Gartner® Cool Vendorstm In Customer Service And Support Technology

Loris Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in Customer Service & Support Report

- Etie Hertz, CEO LorisNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Loris , the AI company turning customer service conversations into usable customer and agent performance insights, today announced that it has been named a Cool Vendor in the 2024 Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in Customer Service and Support Technology Report.The Gartner report states that,“Emerging vendors have the potential to transform contact center operations, with AI-driven solutions for conversation analytics, quality intelligence and agent well-being. Customer service and support technology leaders can use this research to explore innovative CX and efficiency-focused use cases.”“It is truly a pleasure to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor,” said Etie Hertz, CEO of Loris.“We think it's also a huge validation of where this market is going. It's no longer acceptable for Customer Experience (CX) leaders to make key business decisions based on incomplete data from sampled conversations or low response surveys. Data should be driving the process and decision-making rather than the other way around.”“The biggest shift we're seeing in the market is the convergence of Quality Assurance and Voice of the Customer (VOC) analytics into this idea of Quality Intelligence,” remarked Christina Drum, Head of CX and Implementations at Loris.“Our clients are using the actionable data available to them through Loris to better understand their customers, and in turn, use that data to work cross functionally to design better customer experiences. It's exciting to be not only a part of this change but truly leading it.”The information provided in the report is valuable to customer experience leaders who are looking for ways to better capture and act on customer feedback, while ensuring customer service agent quality and efficiency. Gartner clients may access the full report here (paywall):Gartner, Cool Vendors in Customer Service and Support Technology, Wynn White , Patrick Quinlan, et al., 18 September 2024GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and COOL VENDOR are a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings.Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About LorisLoris unlocks a world of insight for CX leaders, using our AI-powered conversational intelligence platform to extract value from every customer interaction. Address emerging issues before they impact your brand. Eliminate roadblocks in your customer journey that reduce satisfaction and increase costs. Uncover performance issues and address them automatically. Turn the customer conversations you're already having into the most valuable resource in your company. For more information, visit loris.

