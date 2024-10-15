Vendorship Named Top 10 Asian American Business At Dia Gala Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vendorship receives Top 10 Asian American business award by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter at the Dia Gala Oct. 10. From left to right: Monidipa Das, Veni Nanjundiah, Madhu Pareek, Arunima Chakrabarty and Dr. Nazeera Dawood.

Vendorship honored as Top 10 Asian American businesses by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter at the Dia Gala Awards Oct. 10.

- Dr. Nazeera Dawood, Vendorship CEOATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vendorship Inc., a leading coaching firm specializing in government contracting and business development, has been honored as one of the Top 10 Asian American businesses in the Southeast by the US Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce Southeast Chapter (USPAACC-SE). The prestigious award, which recognizes significant financial achievement and business growth, was presented at the Dia Gala Awards at the Gas South Convention Center Oct. 10.This accolade celebrates Vendorship's sustained business success and its commitment to providing opportunities for other Asian American and diverse businesses. Vendorship has seen remarkable growth, driven by its mission to help businesses, of all sizes and sectors, navigate the complexities of government contracts and scale their operations."We are truly honored to receive this recognition," said Dr. Nazeera Dawood , CEO of Vendorship, "At Vendorship, we believe in creating pathways for success, not just for ourselves, but for the community around us. This award reaffirms our commitment to fostering growth and opportunities for Asian American businesses and beyond."This year, Dr. Nazeera Dawood was also nominated as the Minority Business Enterprise Advocate of the Year at the Spirit of Alliance Awards by the Georgia Minority Supplier Development Council. She also received nominations for Advocate of the Year (Women Business Enterprise) and for Trailblazer of the Year at the LACE Awards by the Greater Women Business Council.With a proven track record in helping businesses secure government contracts, Vendorship's societal contributions were also acknowledged earlier this year by the Atlanta City Council and the Georgia State Capitol. The company held a Vendorship Unleashed Competition during Black History Month to highlight and empower black businesses.In addition to helping businesses successfully bid on government contracts, Vendorship has launched new compliance and regulatory certification services for organizations keen on obtaining certifications such as ISO 27001, SOC I & II, ISO 27701, HIPAA, GDPR and others.About Vendorship Inc.Founded in 2018, Atlanta-based Vendorship Inc. is a leading business development coaching firm that specializes in guiding businesses through the complexities of government contracting. The company focuses on helping businesses of all sizes and industry sectors leverage their strengths to secure contracts, grow sustainably and leave a lasting impact in their industries. Vendorship helps companies obtain federal, state, county and city certifications including ISO 27001, SOC I & II, ISO 27701, HIPAA, GDPR, 8a, local government minority certifications and others. Through coaching and collaborative working, Vendorship clients are also encouraged to pitch new technologies to government agencies in need of innovative solutions. For more information about Vendorship visit vendorship, ..., Facebook/vendorship, Linked-in/vendorshipinc or call (404) 982-4070.

Melissa Watkins

OutBox Communications

+1 804-402-5316

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.