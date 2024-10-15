Lufax To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On October 21, 2024
SHANGHAI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lufax Holding Ltd ("Lufax" or the "Company") (NYSE: LU and HKEX: 6623), a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China, today announced that it plans to release its third quarter 2024 financial results after the Hong Kong market closes and before the U.S. market opens on Monday, October 21, 2024.
The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 9:00 P.M. U.S. Eastern Time on Monday, October 21, 2024 (9:00 A.M. Beijing Time on Tuesday, October 22, 2024) to discuss the financial results. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.
Registration Link:
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .
The replay will be accessible through October 28, 2024, by dialing the following numbers:
About Lufax
Lufax is a leading financial services enabler for small business owners in China. The Company offers financing products designed principally to address the needs of small business owners. In doing so, the Company has established relationships with 85 financial institutions in China as funding partners, many of which have worked with the Company for over three years.
Investor Relations Contact
Lufax Holding Ltd
Email: [email protected]
ICR, LLC
Robin Yang
Tel: +1 (646) 308-0546
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE Lufax Holding Ltd
