Bank Of Åland Plc To Decrease Prime Rate
Date
10/15/2024 7:16:28 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Bank of Åland Plc
Stock exchange release
October 15, 2024, 14.00 EET
Bank of Åland Plc to decrease prime rate
The Bank of Åland Plc (Ålandsbanken Abp) has decided to decrease its prime rate by 0.35 percentage points, from 3.25 per cent to 2.90 per cent. The basis for this decision is decreasing market interest rates. The change goes into effect on October 29, 2024.
Bank of Åland Plc
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, Bank of Åland Plc, tel +358 40 512 7505
MENAFN15102024004107003653ID1108779766
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.