(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Geopolitical and trends are driving demand for Mobilicom's robust cybersecure solutions that are increasingly being integrated into unmanned aircraft system (UAS) sold by Tier-1 defense contractors to leading militaries including the U.S. Department of Defense

SHOHAM, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobilicom Limited (Nasdaq: MOB, MOBBW) , a provider of cybersecurity and robust solutions for drones and robotics, today announced it is showcasing its end-to-end solutions to procurement specialists from the U.S. Army and to defense contractors at the Association of the United States Army's (AUSA ) 2024 Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washinton, D.C. on October 14-16, 2024. Mobilicom is exhibiting at Booth #8027 Halls DE, NOBLE booth.

“Mobilicom continues to expand its presence and penetration in the U.S. defense market, particularly for systems sold to the U.S. DoD and its allies. We believe AUSA 2024 is a great opportunity for us to advance opportunities with prospective customers as well as to meet with our growing roster of current customers that are looking to integrate more of our end-to-end solutions into their high-performing UASs,” stated Mobilicom CEO and Co-Founder Oren Elkayam.“Tier-1 military contractors are increasingly looking to Mobilicom for our cybersecure field-proven solutions, especially in today's geopolitical environment, which is accelerating the demand for our unparalleled advanced drone systems.”

Mobilicom seeks to capture leadership in a total addressable market (TAM) expected to reach $8.5 billion by 2026, with its focus on small UAS (sUAS) hardware and software solutions, one of the fastest growing segments of the global drone market, and by leveraging its position as the leading provider of cybersecurity systems for drones.

Globally, geopolitical events that are driving accelerated demand for sUAS include the increasing use of drones in global conflicts between Ukraine and Russia, as well as Israel against Hamas and Hezbollah. In these conflicts, small drones are used for reconnaissance and intelligence gathering, as well as for combat when loitering (kamikaze) munitions, designed for one-time use, are used as weapons. Autonomous, cybersecure systems are emerging as a key component of modern warfare, and Mobilicom's solutions are an essential part of these systems.

The U.S. drone industry is experiencing a notable uptick, as the U.S. requires a vast array of autonomous drone systems, both for itself and its allies. The DoD's $1 billion Replicator program seeks to provide thousands of sUASs across multiple warfighting domains by August of 2025. The U.S.'s shift away from purchasing Chinese made drones is creating U.S. Federal contracting opportunities for Mobilicom's cybersecure systems.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

For investors, please use

For company, please use

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that advancing opportunities with prospective customers as well as to meet with its growing roster of current customers that are looking to integrate more of the Company's end-to-end solutions into their high-performing UASs, how Tier-1 military contractors are increasingly looking to Mobilicom for its cybersecure field-proven solutions, the accelerating demand for the Company's unparalleled advanced drone systems, the expected growth of the small UAS market and how the Company seeks to capture leadership in the small UAS market. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,”“will”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Mobilicom Limited's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Mobilicom Limited undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

For more information on Mobilicom, please contact:

Liad Gelfer

Mobilicom Ltd

...