Atavistik Bio Announces Nomination Of Precision Oncology Development Candidate, ATV-1601, A Selective Allosteric AKT1 E17K Small Molecule Inhibitor



AKT1 E17K mutation is a clinically validated oncogene that impacts greater than 40,000 cancer patients per year in the United States, with the highest prevalence in breast, endometrial, and prostate cancers



As a selective allosteric AKT1 E17K inhibitor, ATV-1601 has the potential to provide enhanced target inhibition, superior efficacy and improved tolerability compared to pan-AKT inhibitors

Atavistik Bio anticipates initiating a first-in-human study with ATV-1601 in patients with AKT1 E17K mutant tumors in early 2025

Preclinical data on ATV-1601 to be presented at the EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on October 23, 2024 The company continues to leverage the AMPSTM platform to bring forward additional high-value precision oncology programs



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a biotechnology company discovering the next generation of precision allosteric therapeutics inspired by the body's natural regulators, today announced its precision oncology development candidate ATV-1601, an orally bioavailable selective allosteric small molecule inhibitor for AKT1 E17K-driven cancers. ATV-1601 was developed leveraging the company's AMPSTM technology, which is seamlessly integrated with its AI-enabled drug discovery engine to rapidly advance programs from discovery into development.

“ATV-1601's nomination as our first oncology development candidate is a major milestone for the company, validating the capabilities of our proprietary platform to rapidly discover and advance novel precision allosteric therapeutics for targets that have historically been hard to drug. We anticipate significant progress in our portfolio in the upcoming year for high value oncology targets that address the unmet needs of large patient populations,” said Bryan Stuart, Chief Executive Officer, Atavistik Bio.“We are working to quickly advance ATV-1601 to the clinic and to achieve early clinical proof of concept for this program. We believe our precision allosteric small molecule offers several advantages to target the difficult-to-drug AKT1 E17K mutation, with the potential to improve the lives of many cancer patients.”

In addition, early evidence indicates that the AKT1 E17K mutation appears to be an emerging mechanism of resistance to PI3Kα-targeted cancer therapies. A selective allosteric AKT1 E17K inhibitor has the potential to be a transformative therapy against the validated AKT1 E17K oncogenic driver as well as resistance mutations emerging from PI3Kα-targeted therapies.

The only approved AKT-targeted therapy is a pan-AKT inhibitor that blocks all three isoforms of AKT (AKT1, AKT2, and AKT3). Pan-AKT inhibitors offer limited efficacy for patients with AKT1 E17K-driven mutant tumors due to insufficient inhibition of the AKT1 E17K mutation. Additionally, pan-AKT inhibitors can cause significant adverse events, such as AKT2-driven hyperglycemia, rash, and diarrhea, which leads to treatment discontinuation or dose-reductions in a considerable subset of patients. ATV-1601, a selective allosteric AKT1 E17K inhibitor, has the potential to provide enhanced target inhibition, superior efficacy and improved tolerability compared to pan-AKT inhibitors for AKT1 E17K-driven cancers. Atavistik Bio anticipates initiating a first-in-human study with ATV-1601 in patients with AKT1 E17K-mutant tumors in early 2025.

“Behind ATV-1601, we have a robust pipeline of precision oncology programs derived from our AMPS platform, said Marion Dorsch, Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer, Atavistik Bio.“We look forward to advancing our internal pipeline with urgency while also broadening the reach of our platform through partnerships to discover important new allosteric therapeutics across other diseases.”