Illinois Schools Gain Free Access To STEM Career Exploration Tools

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Illinois joins 12 other states benefiting from full access to Blade

SPRINGFIELD, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Learning Blade, a STEM career exploration for grades 5–9, is now available to Illinois educators at no cost. Through mission-based adventures, Learning Blade empowers students to solve ​​real-world challenges with more than 100 in-demand careers and technologies to choose from. The missions are designed to drive interest in future workforce opportunities and make connections from career awareness to academic relevance.



Illinois joins 12 other states that have full access to Learning Blade .

“Without a doubt students are benefitting from having access to Learning Blade, especially students in rural areas,” said Dr. Allen Pratt, Executive Director of the National Rural Education Association (NREA) in Chattanooga, Tennessee.“Last year, students in our state completed over 1.8 million STEM career missions through Learning Blade. Upon completion, 66% of students reported that they learned something about emerging careers in STEM, and 67% said they learned something about technology.”

The growing demand for skilled professionals in STEM fields presents a significant challenge for schools. As technological advancements continue to reshape the workforce, schools are struggling to equip students with new skills and give them personalized guidance about their career choices. As a result, many employers struggle to find candidates with the necessary qualifications, a problem made worse by a lack of awareness among students about potential STEM careers.

"In order to appropriately address the STEM skills shortage, we have to reach children before they get to high school,” said Jerry Wooden, CEO of eDynamic Learning, the company that powers Learning Blade. "We're extremely proud to offer Learning Blade as a free resource to students, educators and families in Illinois because everyone should have the opportunity to dream big and reach their full potential."

The need for skilled workers in STEM fields is more pressing than ever, driven by continuous technological innovation. Educators face the challenge of preparing students for careers that are rapidly evolving, while employers struggle to fill crucial positions due to a shortage of qualified candidates. Illinois alone will need to fill more than 376,000 STEM jobs by 2028.

"For several years our Chamber has enjoyed partnering with schools to introduce students to the great varieties of careers in life beyond academia – to spark interests and welcome new generations to the workforce,” said Joanna Rolek, Executive Director, Lake Forest/Lake Bluff Chamber of Commerce.“How wonderful that something like Learning Blade is now available to all in Illinois with its rich and inspiring activities to spark students' interest!"

Research has shown that the primary reason students don't pursue STEM careers is due to a lack of awareness. One survey found that 42% of adults would have considered a career in STEM had they better understood the opportunities available.

After participating in Learning Blade, research conducted by Battelle revealed that 84% of students were more likely to want a job that involves designing or building things​, while 59% said they were more likely to pursue a career in STEM. Learning Blade also saw a 56% increase in students who became interested in taking advanced math classes in high school, and a 55% increase in students who 'strongly agree' that they are interested in a career in computer science.

To sign your school up for Learning Blade, please visit learningblade.com/IL .

Learning Blade is being provided to Illinois schools through a collaboration of the Submarine Industrial Base and BlueForge Alliance ( ).

About Learning Blade

Learning Blade, powered by eDynamic Learning, is a digital platform that inspires students to explore and consider career pathways in STEM, Computer Science, and CTE. The platform offers over 400 lessons aligned with state standards, helping educators integrate hands-on, project-based learning into their curriculum. With a focus on grades 5–9, Learning Blade fosters a passion for future careers in critical industries. Visit

About eDynamic Learning

eDynamic Learning, a classroom-teacher founded company, is dedicated to supporting educators with equitable and accessible instructional materials as they prepare learners for life after the classroom. We support teachers and programs that help students explore their interests and career options, acquire skills through career and technical education (CTE), and develop life readiness skills such as interpersonal communication, financial literacy, and more. We take pride in the fact that our solutions and services are designed to support educators as they guide students on a transformative journey of exploration, engage them in learning, and enable them to partake in real-world experiences. Visit

About BlueForge Alliance

BlueForge Alliance (BFA) is a nonprofit defense industrial base integrator that supports the U.S. Navy's Submarine Industrial Base initiatives and efforts to strengthen and sustain the maritime manufacturing sector. BFA is a critical partner in the Navy SIB program's mission to ensure industry has the capability, capacity, and resilience to build and maintain America's next generation of undersea platforms. BFA is headquartered in Bryan/College Station, Texas. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Contact Gena Ritter ...