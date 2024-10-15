Nicoya Launches The World's First SPR Instrument Subscription Plan, Empowering Early-Stage Biotech Startups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ryan DenommeKITCHENER, ON, CANADA, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Nicoya®, a leader in innovative biosensor technology, is pleased to introduce the world's first SPR instrument subscription plan, exclusively designed for early-stage biotech startups. This new offering is part of the Alto Lab Catalyst Program , aimed at making AltoTM Digital Surface Plasmon Resonance (dSPRTM) more accessible to drive research and innovation.Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) enables real-time analysis of biomolecular interactions without the need for labels, offering scientists critical insights for drug discovery, diagnostics, and understanding fundamental biological processes. Alto represents the next generation of SPR technology, delivering unmatched ease of use and accessibility. The system's low sample volume requirements, automated sample preparation, and maintenance-free design enable labs to accelerate discovery in life sciences.The SPR instrument subscription plan is currently available in the United States and Canada. For an affordable monthly rate, labs receive the Alto instrument along with the Nicosystem Pro software to run kinetics, quantitation, screening, and epitope characterization. The plan also covers shipping, installation, two-day on-site training, full warranty coverage, and ongoing technical support. This subscription plan allows early-stage startups to take advantage of the benefits of dSPR technology more easily, allowing them to focus on their research.“Early-stage startups are often the birthplace of groundbreaking scientific discovery, yet they frequently face resource constraints that prevent them from accessing the latest technologies,” said Ryan Denomme, CEO at Nicoya.“By launching the first-ever subscription model for an SPR instrument, we're making it easier for innovators to access our Alto dSPR technology and achieve breakthroughs.”To learn more about the Alto Lab Catalyst Program and how your lab can benefit from the SPR instrument subscription plan, visit nicoyalife/catalyst-for-startups.About NicoyaNicoya is a Canadian life sciences tools company specializing in innovative biosensor technology for the academic and biopharmaceutical sectors. In their mission to improve human life, Nicoya provides scientists with user-friendly and integrated solutions that accelerate label-free biomolecular analysis. Information about Nicoya can be found at nicoyalife.

