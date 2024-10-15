Attack On Police Lines Kill 4 Policemen, 5 Militants In N. Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- At least four policemen and five were killed during an attack targeting Lines in Pakistanآ's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan, said a police official on Tuesday.

District Police Officer Ziauddin Ahmad, in a press statement, confirmed the death toll, but hailed the cops who exhibited unprecedented gallantry and foiled the militantsآ' attempts to enter the main building of the police lines.

He praised the "martyred" cops for their bravery and said the police force was determined to eliminate the "menace of terrorism".

The attackers wearing suicide vests attempted to attack Iqbal Shaheed Police Lines in Bannu district of KPK shortly after funeral prayers of a policeman.

Five militants armed with sophisticated weapons, rocket launchers and hand grenades, attacked police lines, said police. The cops effectively responded to the attack and all five attackers were killed after a six-hour-long gun battle.

The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks especially in KPK and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. Earlier last week, at least four militants were killed by security forces in two separate operations in North Waziristan tribal district of KPK. (end)

