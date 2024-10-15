55 Palestinians Killed, 329 Injured By Israeli Occupation Attacks In Gaza
10/15/2024 7:04:08 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- At least 55 Palestinians were killed and 329 others injured in new massacres committed by Israeli Occupation forces in the past 24 hours, heath authorities announced Tuesday.
In a press statement, they added that the Israeli occupation committed four massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, adding that 55 martyrs and 329 injured others were taken to hospitals.
Thus, the death toll of Israeli occpation attacks has risen to 42,344 martyrs, while 99,013 others have been injured since October 7. (end)
