عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Delhi Court Extends Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Till October 28

Delhi Court Extends Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Till October 28


10/15/2024 7:03:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- A Delhi court on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Jammu and Kashmir MP sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, in a terror-funding case till October 28.

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order on the ground of the health condition of Rashid's father, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge also deferred the order on Rashid's regular bail plea in the case till October 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.

No violation of any of the conditions by his client was alleged by the NIA, the lawyer said.

Read Also Halt Youth Harassment: Er Rashid To LG Er Rashid's Party Turns A Damp Squib

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN15102024000215011059ID1108779654


Kashmir Observer

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search