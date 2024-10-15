Delhi Court Extends Engineer Rashid's Interim Bail Till October 28

Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh passed the order on the ground of the condition of Rashid's father, after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said it had verified the documents and was not opposing the application.

The judge also deferred the order on Rashid's regular bail plea in the case till October 28.

The counsel for the accused told the court that this was the last time that his client was seeking an extension.

No violation of any of the conditions by his client was alleged by the NIA, the lawyer said.

