Old Shell Found In J & K's Rajouri

10/15/2024 7:03:15 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An old shell was found on Tuesday in Manjakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that an old shell was found lying near a house of local this morning in lower Ghambir area.

Soon a team of security forces and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot.

Till this report was filed, BDS were under process of destroying the old shell for precautionary measures, they said.

Kashmir Observer

