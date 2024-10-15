Old Shell Found In J & K's Rajouri
Date
10/15/2024 7:03:15 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- An old shell was found on Tuesday in Manjakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Quoting officials, news agency GNS reported that an old shell was found lying near a house of local this morning in lower Ghambir area.
ADVERTISEMENT
Soon a team of security forces and Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot.
ADVERTISEMENT
Till this report was filed, BDS were under process of destroying the old shell for precautionary measures, they said.
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
Rusted Mortar Shell Recovered In J&K's Samba
Rusted Anti-Tank Mine, Mortar Shell Defused In J&K's Samba
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN15102024000215011059ID1108779652
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.