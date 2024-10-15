Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call Date

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Summit Materials,

(NYSE: SUM , "Summit" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2024 results after the closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. A call will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session. A webcast of the third quarter results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at

href="" rel="nofollow" summit-material or at the following link: To participate in the live teleconference for third quarter 2024 financial results:

Domestic Live: 1-888-330-3416 International Live: 1-646-960-0820 Conference ID: 1542153

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 7, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 1-800-770-2030 Conference ID: 1542153

About Summit Materials, Inc.

Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit .

Contact Information

Andy Larkin

VP, Investor Relations

Summit Materials, Inc.

[email protected]

720-618-6013

SOURCE Summit Materials, Inc.

