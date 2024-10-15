Summit Materials Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call Date
Date
10/15/2024 6:46:28 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --
Summit Materials, Inc.
(NYSE: SUM , "Summit" or the "Company"), a leading vertically integrated construction materials company, today announced that it will release third quarter 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30, 2024. A conference call will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. mountain time) to review Summit's financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.
A webcast of the third quarter results conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investors section of Summit's website at
href="" rel="nofollow" summit-material or at the following link:
To participate in the live teleconference for third quarter 2024 financial results:
|
Domestic Live:
|
1-888-330-3416
|
International Live:
|
1-646-960-0820
|
Conference ID:
|
1542153
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through November 7, 2024:
|
Domestic Replay:
|
1-800-770-2030
|
Conference ID:
|
1542153
About Summit Materials, Inc.
Summit Materials is a market-leading producer of aggregates and cement with vertically integrated operations that supply ready-mix concrete and asphalt in select markets. Summit is a geographically diverse, materials-led business of scale that offers customers in the United States and British Columbia, Canada high quality products and services for the public infrastructure, residential and non-residential end markets. Summit has a strong track record of successful acquisitions since its founding and continues to pursue high-return growth opportunities in new and existing markets. For more information about Summit Materials, please visit .
Contact Information
Andy Larkin
VP, Investor Relations
Summit Materials, Inc.
[email protected]
720-618-6013
SOURCE Summit Materials, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15102024003732001241ID1108779624
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.