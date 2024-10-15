(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global Glycolic Acid is projected to expand from USD 499.4 million in 2024 to USD 782.9 million by 2034, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%, driven by increasing demand from cosmetics, skincare, and industrial applications. NEWARK, Del, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Glycolic Acid Market is poised for steady growth in the coming decade, primarily driven by rising demand from the cosmetic and skincare sectors. Glycolic acid, a popular alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), is widely used in exfoliants and skincare products due to its ability to gently remove dead skin cells, improve skin texture, and promote collagen production. The growing consumer preference for high-quality skincare products is one of the key factors propelling the market's expansion.

In 2024, the global Glycolic Acid Market size is estimated at USD 499.4 million. By 2034, the market is forecasted to grow to USD 782.9 million, reflecting a CAGR of 4.6%. This growth is not limited to the cosmetics industry; glycolic acid also finds applications in industrial settings such as textiles, polymers, and cleaning agents. The increasing adoption of glycolic acid in chemical peels and anti-aging products is further accelerating its demand. The trend towards more natural and eco-friendly cosmetic products has also positively impacted the Glycolic Acid Market. Companies are investing in research to produce bio-based glycolic acid, offering a more sustainable alternative to the synthetic variants, aligning with the growing demand for greener skincare solutions. Additionally, the growing awareness regarding glycolic acid's versatility in industrial applications is expected to support market growth. The compound's ability to act as a cleaning agent in electronics and automotive industries adds to its broad range of applications, ensuring a steady demand across sectors. “The growth of the Glycolic Acid Market is largely driven by its increasing application in the cosmetics and skincare sectors. As consumer awareness about skincare ingredients rises, glycolic acid's role in delivering visible skin benefits has made it a sought-after component in many beauty formulations. Moreover, its growing use in industrial applications is opening new opportunities for market players,” says Nikhil Kaitwade , Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) Drivers and Opportunities The primary driver for the Glycolic Acid Market is the rising demand from the cosmetics and personal care industries, where it is widely used in anti-aging creams, exfoliants, and chemical peels. The increasing awareness of skincare and the growing number of consumers looking for products that promote healthy, radiant skin is propelling the market forward. Opportunities are also emerging from the industrial sector, where glycolic acid is used in applications such as cleaning agents, textile dyeing, and polymers. With the growing emphasis on sustainability, there is a rising demand for bio-based glycolic acid, presenting manufacturers with a chance to expand their market share by offering eco-friendly alternatives. Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Glycolic Acid Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2034.

The market size is forecasted to increase from USD 499.4 million in 2024 to USD 782.9 million by 2034 .

The cosmetics and personal care industries are the largest consumers of glycolic acid, driving significant market growth.

Industrial applications such as cleaning agents and polymers are also contributing to the increasing demand for glycolic acid . The shift towards bio-based and sustainable glycolic acid is a key trend shaping the market's future.

Component Insights Glycolic acid is categorized by its source-synthetic or bio-based. Synthetic glycolic acid has been widely used across industries for years, especially in skincare products and industrial applications like cleaning agents and polymer manufacturing. However, the growing preference for environmentally friendly products is driving interest in bio-based glycolic acid , derived from renewable sources. The cosmetics industry remains the largest consumer of glycolic acid, with increasing use in exfoliants, anti-aging creams, and chemical peels. Industrial applications are also on the rise, with glycolic acid being used in textile processing, metal cleaning, and as a component in biodegradable polymers. Who is the Biggest Vendor of Glycolic Acid Market in the World? The Chemours Company is the largest vendor in the Glycolic Acid Market , holding a significant share due to its extensive product portfolio and strong global presence. The company is known for its high-quality glycolic acid products, which are used in various industries, including cosmetics, personal care, and industrial sectors. Browse the Complete Report! Glycolic Acid Market: Report Scope

Parameter Details Market Size (2024) USD 499.4 million Forecast Market Size (2034) USD 782.9 million CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.6 % Key Players The Chemours Company, ABB Group, CrossChem, Phibro Animal Health, Saanvi Corp, Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd. Market Segmentation By Source (Synthetic, Bio-based), By Application (Cosmetics, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals) Geographic Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities

The Glycolic Acid Market is primarily driven by its wide-ranging applications, particularly in the cosmetics and skincare sectors. The compound's efficacy in improving skin texture and treating signs of aging has made it a key ingredient in many skincare products. This demand is expected to continue growing as consumers increasingly seek products that deliver tangible results.

A key trend in the market is the development of bio-based glycolic acid, which aligns with the rising demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly products. As consumers become more conscious of the ingredients used in their skincare products, manufacturers are focusing on producing eco-friendly variants of glycolic acid to meet this demand.

The industrial sector is also contributing to market growth, with glycolic acid being used in metal cleaning, textile dyeing, and as a precursor for biodegradable polymers . These applications are expected to expand, particularly in regions like Asia-Pacific, where industrialization is on the rise.









Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the Glycolic Acid Market include:



Chemours Company

DuPont

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck)

China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

CABB Group

CrossChem

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd

Shandong Xinhua Pharma Co., Ltd

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd

Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

Parchem fine & specialty chemicals

Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

Avid Organics

Mehul Dye Chem Industries

Griffin International

Chauhan Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd

Shanxi Jinjin Chemical Co., Ltd Triveni Chemicals



These companies dominate the market due to their strong presence across multiple industries and their continuous investment in research and development. The focus is increasingly on sustainability and developing bio-based glycolic acid to meet changing consumer and regulatory demands.

Growth Drivers



Growing Demand for Skincare Products: The increasing consumer focus on skincare, particularly anti-aging and exfoliation products, is a key driver of the Glycolic Acid Market . Its effectiveness in improving skin texture and appearance has made it a popular ingredient in cosmetics.

Rising Industrial Applications: Glycolic acid's use in industries such as textiles, polymers, and cleaning agents is driving its demand in industrial applications. Its biodegradability and versatility make it an attractive option for various industrial processes.

Shift Toward Sustainability: The rising demand for eco-friendly products has led to the development of bio-based glycolic acid, which is expected to gain popularity, particularly in regions with stringent environmental regulations. Increasing Awareness of Glycolic Acid Benefits: As consumers become more educated about the benefits of glycolic acid, particularly in skincare, its demand is expected to rise significantly over the forecast period.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Grade:

Grade is segmented into Technical Grade, Pharma Grade and Industrial Grade.

By Source:

Natural and synthetic are the two sources.

By End-use:

End-use is segregated into personal care, chemicals, oil and gas, textile, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, electronics and others.

By Region:

The industry is spread across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and the Middle East and Africa.

Old Source: The Glycolic Acid Market is projected to reach USD 764.8 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.3% Says Future Market Insights, Inc.

German Translator -

Der Markt für Glykolsäure wird im kommenden Jahrzehnt voraussichtlich stetig wachsen, was vor allem auf die steigende Nachfrage aus den Bereichen Kosmetik und Hautpflege zurückzuführen ist. Glykolsäure, eine beliebte Alpha-Hydroxysäure (AHA), wird häufig in Peelings und Hautpflegeprodukten verwendet, da sie abgestorbene Hautzellen sanft entfernen, die Hautstruktur verbessern und die Kollagenproduktion fördern kann. Die wachsende Vorliebe der Verbraucher für hochwertige Hautpflegeprodukte ist einer der Hauptfaktoren, die die Expansion des Marktes vorantreiben.

Im Jahr 2024 wird die Größe des globalen Glykolsäuremarktes auf 499,4 Millionen USD geschätzt. Bis 2034 soll der Markt voraussichtlich auf 782,9 Millionen USD wachsen, was einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,6 % entspricht. Dieses Wachstum ist nicht auf die Kosmetikindustrie beschränkt; Glykolsäure findet auch Anwendung in industriellen Bereichen wie Textilien, Polymeren und Reinigungsmitteln. Die zunehmende Verwendung von Glykolsäure in chemischen Peelings und Anti-Aging-Produkten beschleunigt die Nachfrage weiter. Der Trend zu natürlicheren und umweltfreundlicheren Kosmetikprodukten hat sich auch positiv auf den Glykolsäuremarkt ausgewirkt. Unternehmen investieren in die Forschung zur Herstellung von Glykolsäure auf biologischer Basis, die eine nachhaltigere Alternative zu den synthetischen Varianten bietet und der wachsenden Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlicheren Hautpflegelösungen entspricht.

Darüber hinaus wird erwartet, dass das wachsende Bewusstsein für die Vielseitigkeit von Glykolsäure in industriellen Anwendungen das Marktwachstum unterstützt. Die Fähigkeit der Verbindung, als Reinigungsmittel in der Elektronik- und Automobilindustrie zu wirken, ergänzt ihr breites Anwendungsspektrum und sorgt für eine stetige Nachfrage in allen Branchen.

„Das Wachstum des Glykolsäuremarktes wird weitgehend durch ihre zunehmende Anwendung in den Bereichen Kosmetik und Hautpflege vorangetrieben. Da das Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Inhaltsstoffe in Hautpflegeprodukten steigt, hat die Rolle von Glykolsäure bei der Bereitstellung sichtbarer Vorteile für die Haut sie zu einem begehrten Bestandteil vieler Schönheitsformeln gemacht. Darüber hinaus eröffnet die zunehmende Verwendung in industriellen Anwendungen neue Chancen für Marktteilnehmer“, sagt Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President bei Future Market Insights (FMI).

Treiber und Chancen

Der Haupttreiber für den Glykolsäuremarkt ist die steigende Nachfrage aus der Kosmetik- und Körperpflegeindustrie, wo sie häufig in Anti-Aging-Cremes, Peelings und chemischen Peelings verwendet wird. Das zunehmende Bewusstsein für Hautpflege und die wachsende Zahl von Verbrauchern, die nach Produkten suchen, die eine gesunde, strahlende Haut fördern, treiben den Markt voran.

Chancen ergeben sich auch aus dem Industriesektor, wo Glykolsäure in Anwendungen wie Reinigungsmitteln, Textilfärbung und Polymeren verwendet wird. Mit der zunehmenden Betonung der Nachhaltigkeit steigt die Nachfrage nach biobasierter Glykolsäure, was den Herstellern die Chance bietet, ihren Marktanteil durch das Angebot umweltfreundlicher Alternativen zu vergrößern.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

. Der Markt für Glykolsäure wird voraussichtlich von 2024 bis 2034 mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 4,6 % wachsen.

. Die Marktgröße soll von 499,4 Millionen USD im Jahr 2024 auf 782,9 Millionen USD im Jahr 2034 steigen.

. Die Kosmetik- und Körperpflegeindustrie ist der größte Verbraucher von Glykolsäure und treibt das Marktwachstum erheblich voran.

. Industrielle Anwendungen wie Reinigungsmittel und Polymere tragen ebenfalls zur steigenden Nachfrage nach Glykolsäure bei.

. Die Umstellung auf biobasierte und nachhaltige Glykolsäure ist ein wichtiger Trend, der die Zukunft des Marktes prägt.

Komponenteneinblicke

Glykolsäure wird nach ihrer Quelle kategorisiert – synthetisch oder biobasiert. Synthetische Glykolsäure wird seit Jahren branchenübergreifend verwendet, insbesondere in Hautpflegeprodukten und industriellen Anwendungen wie Reinigungsmitteln und der Polymerherstellung. Die wachsende Vorliebe für umweltfreundliche Produkte treibt jedoch das Interesse an biobasierter Glykolsäure aus erneuerbaren Quellen an.

Die Kosmetikindustrie ist nach wie vor der größte Verbraucher von Glykolsäure und wird zunehmend in Peelings, Anti-Aging-Cremes und chemischen Peelings verwendet. Auch die industrielle Anwendung nimmt zu: Glykolsäure wird in der Textilverarbeitung, Metallreinigung und als Bestandteil biologisch abbaubarer Polymere eingesetzt.

Wer ist der größte Anbieter auf dem Glykolsäuremarkt der Welt?

The Chemours Company ist der größte Anbieter auf dem Glykolsäuremarkt und hält aufgrund seines umfangreichen Produktportfolios und seiner starken globalen Präsenz einen bedeutenden Anteil. Das Unternehmen ist für seine hochwertigen Glykolsäureprodukte bekannt, die in verschiedenen Branchen verwendet werden, darunter Kosmetik, Körperpflege und Industrie.

Die wichtigsten Marktfaktoren für Wachstum, Trends und Chancen

Der Glykolsäuremarkt wird hauptsächlich durch seine vielfältigen Anwendungen angetrieben, insbesondere in den Bereichen Kosmetik und Hautpflege. Die Wirksamkeit der Verbindung bei der Verbesserung der Hautstruktur und der Behandlung von Zeichen der Hautalterung hat sie zu einem wichtigen Bestandteil vieler Hautpflegeprodukte gemacht. Diese Nachfrage wird voraussichtlich weiter steigen, da Verbraucher zunehmend nach Produkten suchen, die greifbare Ergebnisse liefern.

Ein wichtiger Trend auf dem Markt ist die Entwicklung von Glykolsäure auf Biobasis, die der steigenden Nachfrage nach nachhaltigen und umweltfreundlichen Produkten entspricht. Da sich die Verbraucher der in ihren Hautpflegeprodukten verwendeten Inhaltsstoffe immer bewusster werden, konzentrieren sich die Hersteller auf die Herstellung umweltfreundlicher Varianten von Glykolsäure, um diese Nachfrage zu decken.

Auch der Industriesektor trägt zum Marktwachstum bei. So wird Glykolsäure beispielsweise zur Metallreinigung, zum Färben von Textilien und als Vorläufer für biologisch abbaubare Polymere verwendet. Diese Anwendungen werden voraussichtlich expandieren, insbesondere in Regionen wie dem asiatisch-pazifischen Raum, wo die Industrialisierung voranschreitet.

Wichtige Unternehmen und Einblicke in Marktanteile

Führende Unternehmen auf dem Glykolsäuremarkt sind:

. Chemours Company

. DuPont

. Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (Merck)

. China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec)

. CABB Group

. CrossChem

. ​​Phibro Animal Health Corporation

. Hebei Chengxin Co., Ltd

. Shandong Xinhua Pharma Co., Ltd

. Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd

. Alfa Aesar (Thermo Fisher Scientific)

. Parchem Fein- und Spezialchemikalien

. Haihang Industry Co., Ltd

. Avid Organics

. Mehul Dye Chem Industries

. Griffin International

. Chauhan Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd

. Shanxi Jinjin Chemical Co., Ltd

. Triveni Chemicals

Diese Unternehmen dominieren den Markt aufgrund ihrer starken Präsenz in mehreren Branchen und ihrer kontinuierlichen Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung. Der Schwerpunkt liegt zunehmend auf Nachhaltigkeit und der Entwicklung biobasierter Glykolsäure, um den sich ändernden Anforderungen der Verbraucher und der Regulierungsbehörden gerecht zu werden.

Wachstumstreiber

. Wachsende Nachfrage nach Hautpflegeprodukten: Der zunehmende Fokus der Verbraucher auf Hautpflege, insbesondere Anti-Aging- und Peelingprodukte, ist ein wichtiger Treiber des Glykolsäuremarktes. Seine Wirksamkeit bei der Verbesserung der Hautstruktur und des Erscheinungsbilds hat es zu einem beliebten Bestandteil in Kosmetika gemacht.

. Zunehmende industrielle Anwendungen: Die Verwendung von Glykolsäure in Branchen wie Textilien, Polymeren und Reinigungsmitteln treibt ihre Nachfrage in industriellen Anwendungen an. Seine biologische Abbaubarkeit und Vielseitigkeit machen es zu einer attraktiven Option für verschiedene industrielle Prozesse.

. Wandel hin zu Nachhaltigkeit: Die steigende Nachfrage nach umweltfreundlichen Produkten hat zur Entwicklung biobasierter Glykolsäure geführt, die voraussichtlich an Popularität gewinnen wird, insbesondere in Regionen mit strengen Umweltvorschriften.

. Steigendes Bewusstsein für die Vorteile von Glykolsäure: Da die Verbraucher immer besser über die Vorteile von Glykolsäure informiert sind, insbesondere in der Hautpflege, wird die Nachfrage im Prognosezeitraum voraussichtlich deutlich steigen.

Wichtige Segmente des Marktberichts

Nach Qualität:

Die Qualität wird in technische Qualität, pharmazeutische Qualität und industrielle Qualität unterteilt.

Nach Quelle:

Natürliche und synthetische sind die beiden Quellen.

Nach Endverbrauch:

Die Endnutzung wird in Körperpflege, Chemikalien, Öl und Gas, Textilien, Pharmazeutika, Landwirtschaft, Elektronik und andere unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branche erstreckt sich über Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Westeuropa, Osteuropa, Ostasien, Südasien sowie den Nahen Osten und Afrika.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

According to this research report, the global lactic acid esters market is expected to reach an estimation of more than USD 400 Million by the end of the year of estimation (2027) from a value a little under USD 210 Million in 2017.

The global acidity regulator market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 7.6 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2033, expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

The global acid-proof lining market size is projected to reach a valuation of USD 12,313.08 million in 2033 and exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.2% in the forecast period.

As per Future Market Insights, the acid dyes market is anticipated to attain a value pool of USD 1.5 billion by 2023-end. Global demand is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.7% to USD 2.6 billion in 2033

The barium sulfate market size is projected to be valued at USD 1,434.5 million in 2023 and is expected to rise to USD 2,381.5 million by 2033.

The metalworking fluids market size is estimated to be valued at USD 10 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 15 billion by 2033.

According to research by Future Market Insights, the Aluminium Ammonium Sulphate market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.60% during the forecasted period.

The ferric sulfate market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032, from a value of USD 977.7 Billion in 2022 to USD 1433.38 Billion by 2032.

The global demand for hydroxylamine sulfate is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of around 3% to 5.6% during the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, generating significant revenues by the end of 2032.

The global powder injection molding market is projected to register a healthy growth pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube