AI Knowledge Thought Leaders And Practitioners To Convene At Egain Solve 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain ( NASDAQ: EGAN ), the AI knowledge for customer service, today announced the eGain Solve 2024 to usher in the era of AI knowledge to transform business performance. The event will be held at the Hyatt Regency O'Hare in Chicago on October 29-30, 2024.



Per Gartner, 100% of generative AI virtual customer assistant and virtual agent assistant projects that lack integration to modern knowledge management systems will fail to meet their customer experience and operational cost-reduction goals by 2025, underscoring the need for AI and knowledge to work together as“AI knowledge.”

The event will be kicked off with a presentation by Lynda Braksiek, Principal Research Lead for APQC (American Productivity and Quality Center), on the big trends in AI knowledge, followed by a keynote from Ashu Roy, eGain CEO, on the foundational importance of trust in knowledge in the GenAI era. The conference will also feature AI knowledge success stories, narrated by speakers from Global 1000 clients. Also included is a one-of-a-kind masterclass on Generative AI, where attendees can learn about lessons learned and best practices for success.

Highlights



ANALYST VIEW Big Trends in AI and Knowledge Management, Lynda Braksiek, APQC



KEYNOTE Trusted Knowledge: The Foundational Imperative for Customer Service in the Gen AI Era, Ashu Roy, CEO, eGain



CLIENT INNOVATION STORIES Cathay Pacific, One Medical (Amazon), Rogue Credit Union, RPM Living, Specialized Bicycles



OTHER



Masterclass on Generative AI for customer service



Breakout sessions on AI knowledge authoring, personalization, and optimization



Demo lounge, featuring the latest and greatest eGain product capabilities, integrations, and ecosystem



Deep-dive breakout sessions on eGain products and services with Q&A One-on-one meeting with eGain executives and staff

Note: Agenda is subject to change without notice.

