Jobma Wins Sourceforge Fall 2024 Top Performer Award

- Krishna KantMINNETONKA, MN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jobma, a leading AI video interviewing has been recognized as a Category Top Performer in SourceForge 's Fall 2024 awards. SourceForge is the world's largest software review and comparison website. This award recognizes exceptional companies and products with many recent favorable user reviews on SourceForge. This is a big achievement as Jobma has been selected from over 100,000 products.Jobma has won the Top Performer Award in the Video Interviewing category - a testament to the company's dedication to user satisfaction and providing unparalleled video interviewing experience to businesses and candidates.To win the Fall 2024 Top Performer award, each winner had to receive enough high-rated user reviews to place the winning product in the top 10% of favorably reviewed products on SourceForge, demonstrating the utmost quality that Jobma delivers to its customers.“We're thrilled to be recognized for our innovative video interviewing solutions,” said Krishna Kant, Managing Partner at Jobma.“Our commitment to streamlining the hiring process for businesses and candidates remains unwavering.”Logan Abbott, President at SourceForge, said“It's my pleasure to award the Fall 2024 Top Performers on SourceForge. Jobma has been named a Top Performer this Fall in the Video Interviewing category, and their outstanding user reviews are proof of the excellent solution they provide to their customers.”Jobma's AI video interviewing software helps enterprises improve the quality of hires, reduce time-to-hire, and drive growth. The product's recognition as the Top Performer in the video interviewing software category by SourceForge makes it an even more valuable and trusted tool for large organizations and enterprises.About SourceForgeSourceForge is the world's largest software comparison directory, serving nearly 20 million users monthly and featuring user reviews, product comparisons, software guides, and more. The platform features a variety of software tools available to businesses, tools in almost every category and niche, each serving a slightly different purpose.About JobmaJobma is an AI video interviewing platform trusted by companies globally. With Jobma, organizations can screen candidates virtually using video and audio interviews, and written and coding assessments, and collaborate with their teams. Jobma's customers love it for its easy-to-use interface, ethical AI features, and robust integration support.Jobma is SOC 2 Type II certified and GDPR and CCPA compliant, ensuring the highest level of security and privacy for its users' data.For more information, visit or contact .... To learn what users have to say about Jobma on SourceForge, visitJobma - 13911 Ridgedale Drive, Suite 230 Minnetonka, Minnesota 55305, United States

