American Animal Hospital Association Accredits Four Leading Chinese Veterinary Hospitals

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) is proud to announce the successful accreditation of four prominent veterinary hospitals in China through its licensed accreditation partner, Gaozhen (Shanghai) Enterprise Management Center. This landmark achievement underscores the rapid growth and increasing quality of pet healthcare services in China, where the number of registered pet hospitals has reached 30,139 as of January 2024.

The newly accredited hospitals are:

1. Chengdu Xie International Animal Hospital - Located in Chengdu, home of the famous Panda Conservation Base

2. Shenzhen IVC Animal Hospital - Situated in Shenzhen, China's third most populous city

3. Zhejiang University Veterinary Teaching Hospital - Based in Hangzhou, Eastern China

4. Shanghai Shenpu Pet Hospital - Established in Shanghai in 1993

Of particular note, Tthe Zhejiang University Veterinary Teaching Hospital becomes the first teaching hospital in China to receive AAHA accreditation, marking a significant milestone for veterinary education in the country.

Garth Jordan, CEO at AAHA, commented on the accreditations: "We are thrilled to recognize these four outstanding hospitals for their commitment to excellence in veterinary care. Their achievement reflects the growing sophistication of China's pet healthcare industry and aligns with the country's increasing pet ownership rates, particularly in urban areas."

Mr. Benhao Mao, founder and CEO of Gaozhen, established the management platform Xiaonuan Yisheng for animal hospitals in 2014. After nearly a decade of effort, this platform is now utilized by nearly 10,000 veterinary hospitals across China, helping to standardize and improve the management practices of these institutions. In 2022, Mr. Mao envisioned a greater mission: introducing the rigorous AAHA certification standards to China. Through Gaozhen's dedicated efforts, Chinese veterinary professionals can now achieve AAHA accreditation, ensuring that these hospitals meet AAHA's rigorous standards for patient care, hospital services, and operational management. This recognition comes at a time when China's pet care industry is experiencing rapid growth, characterized by a high number of small-scale clinics and increasing demand for quality veterinary services.

Lulu Chen, Chief Operating Officer of Gaozhen, added: "I have been involved in the accreditation process for all the hospitals. I regularly communicate with them to help them understand and implement the standards, and we all feel a sense of anticipation and confidence with each discussion and the final review. Achieving AAHA accreditation has been our shared dream, and after years of effort, we've made it happen.”

The newly accredited hospitals join a select group of veterinary practices worldwide that have earned the AAHA accreditation, a distinction held by only 15% of animal hospitals in North America and rapidly growing international representation in South Korea and Japan.

Representatives from the accredited hospitals shared their thoughts on this achievement:

Dr. Yi Mao, Co-founder of Chengdu Xiehe International Animal Hospital: "We are honored that AAHA accredited Xiehe! Achieving AAHA's professional accreditation affirms the efforts of our team, which has been dedicated to pet healthcare for 25 years, marking a significant step toward true international development."

Dr. Jinfei Li, Director of the Medical Department of New Ruipeng Pet Healthcare Group & Dean of IVC Animal Hospital Shenzhen (Referral Center): "We hope to use AAHA's high standards to evaluate our hospitals and teams, continuously improving our technical service standards to provide better medical care for pets and their owners. We are honored to receive this recognition and will remain true to our mission as we strive for excellence."

Dr. Zili Wang, Professor at Zhejiang University College of Animal Medicine: "By organizing all management personnel, doctors, and assistants to study AAHA's standards, we can gain a deep understanding of their significance and practical implications. This approach, combined with our hospital's actual conditions, helps cultivate high-level veterinary professionals and provide high-quality animal healthcare services, accelerating the construction of an internationally recognized high-level teaching animal hospital."

Mr. Yimin Guo, General Manager of Shanghai Shenpu Animal Hospital: "As an animal hospital with over 30 years of operation, we are thrilled to achieve AAHA accreditation. Our medical team regularly organizes training on AAHA guidelines, and the accreditation process has highlighted the importance of process management and medical record. We hope to learn more advanced knowledge from AAHA afterward."

For more information about AAHA accreditation or to find an accredited veterinary hospital, please visit aaha

About AAHA

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and Canada based on standards directly correlated to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. Our purpose is to simplify the journey toward excellence in veterinary practices. Accreditation in veterinary medicine is voluntary. The AAHA-accredited logo is the best way to know if a third party has evaluated a practice. Look for the AAHA logo or visit the accredited hospital locator on aaha.

About Gaozhen (Shanghai) Enterprise Management Center

Gaozhen (Shanghai) Enterprise Management Center is the only authorized certification partner for AAHA in China, dedicated to helping Chinese veterinary hospitals enhance their management standards to achieve world-class excellence. Founded by Mr. Benhao Mao, Gaozhen has been instrumental in introducing AAHA's rigorous certification standards to China, contributing to the advancement of companion animal healthcare in the country.

