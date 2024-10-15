Sycamore Integrates With Quik! To Boost Efficiency, Eliminate Data Entry Errors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New integration allows seamless transfer of Sycamore data into

BUFFALO, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wealthtech firm The Sycamore Company (Sycamore) today announced its new integration with Quik!, a powerful cloud app that simplifies form and update management. This partnership will empower wealth management firms and their advisors by enabling them to automatically populate client forms using data from the Sycamore platform, eliminating the need for manual data entry and significantly reducing the potential for errors.

"We're thrilled to integrate with Quik!, as this represents a significant step forward in creating a unified workflow for our clients," said Mike Overdorf, President and Founder of Sycamore. "This integration ensures that data remains accurate, reportable and accessible, helping advisors deliver better business outcomes."

Key benefits of the integration include enhanced efficiency. By allowing data to flow seamlessly from Sycamore into Quik!, advisory firms can save time on manual data entry, allowing them to focus on what truly matters – providing excellent service to their clients. With automation front and center, the chances of data discrepancies are greatly reduced. This integration ensures that data remains consistent, accurate and reliable. Additionally, the integration provides a central location for data, reducing the need to work across multiple, disjointed systems – providing users the benefit of a unified workflow.

Sycamore stands out for its commitment to maintaining the highest quality of data. The platform's proprietary engine normalizes and aggregates data within the Sycamore organization, identifying and flagging any discrepancies between commissions and official records.

"At Sycamore, we understand the critical importance of clean data for informed decision-making and operational excellence," Overdorf said.

The Future of Automation and Wealth Management

The form automation software industry has seen remarkable growth, with a 15.1% increase between 2019 and 2023, according to Future Market Insights . By integrating Sycamore with Quik!, wealth management firms can now harness the benefits of automation, AI and real-time data to deliver highly personalized customer experiences while driving higher productivity and efficiency.

Richard Walker, CEO of Quik!, highlighted the benefits of this partnership: "Quik! has always been dedicated to simplifying form automation, and this integration with Sycamore furthers our mission to help businesses save time and reduce errors. Together, we're making it easier for advisors to manage and complete forms efficiently, thereby improving their productivity and service quality."

Quik! boasts a library of over 40,000 financial forms, and with this integration, forms can now be filled with data from Sycamore, completed online and sent for e-signature – all while maintaining the highest standards of data accuracy and consistency.

About The Sycamore Company

For far too long, broker-dealers and RIAs have accepted outdated, inefficient and disparate back-office technology platforms. The industry is long overdue for something better – much better. Sycamore is dedicated to helping firms increase efficiency, reduce risk and improve their operations by meeting the promise of data excellence and automation in an integrated, cloud-based environment. For more information, visit sycamorecompany

About Quik!

Founded in 2002, Quik! is a combination of software and service for companies looking to maximize their efficiency and productivity in processing forms - both internal and those provided by a third party. The Quik! products range from a turnkey product for the individual user to comprehensive APIs that enable customer implementations built directly into their existing technology infrastructure. Quik! is in use by over 100,000 professional users who have generated over 100,000,000 forms and saved over 90,000 trees.

In addition, Quik! serves the wealth management industry by managing the most extensive library of financial forms (over 40,000) that are fillable, interactive, secure and e-signable. Solutions using Quik! move more data to and through the form than any other solution available to financial professionals using a defined set of over 1.2 million fields. This provides consistency in handling and moving data through the process.

Media Contact

Brandon Blackwell

Haven Tower

[email protected]

424-317-4868

