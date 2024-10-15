Vegetarian Capsules Market Size To Hit $ 3.5 Billion, Globally, By 2031 Growing At 8.4% CAGR | Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vegetarian Capsules Share was valued at US$ 1.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2031; it is estimated to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2031. US & Canada, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the vegetarian capsules market is observing significant growth owing to a rising preference for vegan capsules over gelatin-based capsules and the growing demand for vegetable capsules despite their high cost. The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. In general, the vegetarian capsules market comprises a vast array of products that are expected to register growth during the coming years. Download Sample Report: Competitive Strategy and Development



Key Players: A few major companies operating in the vegetarian capsules market include Shanxi Guangsheng Medicinal Capsules Co (GS Capsules); Lefancaps; SUHEUNG; ACG; HealthCaps India; NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED; Sunil Healthcare Limited; QUALICAPS; Zhejiang Honghui Capsule Co., Ltd; BrightCaps GmbH; CapsCanada; Zhejiang Huili Capsules Co., Ltd.; and Yasin. Trending Topics: Plant-based supplement demand, sustainability, eco-friendly packaging, health benefits of vegetarian capsules, customization in nutraceuticals, and innovations in capsule technology, among others.

"Lefancaps announced receiving approval for P-Caps Organic Capsules-Hollow Capsules made of Pullulan"

"ACG announced new range of capsules for the Nutraceutical consumers-ACGcaps NTone and ACGcaps TSafe"

"NATURAL CAPSULES LIMITED signed an exclusive distribution agreement with a multi-billion-dollar corporation for capsules in Mexico market." "Roquette-a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients-announced acquisition of Qualicaps from The Mitsubishi Chemical Group" Get Sample Pages: Overview of Report Findings Market Growth: The vegetarian capsules market is expected to reach US$ 3.53 billion by 2031 from US$ 1.8 billion in 2023; it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2031. A vegetarian capsule delivers supplements, medications, and herbal products that are made from plant-based materials instead of gelatin derived from animals. These capsules have a composition suitable for vegetarians and vegans. Furthermore, vegetarian capsules can be digested easily, which makes them more preferrable over traditional gelatin capsules. These capsules are available in various sizes and are generally used in a wide variety of dietary supplements such as vitamins, minerals, and herbal extracts. Rising Preference for Vegan Capsules Over Gelatin-Based Capsules: The majority of pharmaceutical companies are procuring vegetarian capsules over animal-derived capsules as they have low moisture content and better stability for hygroscopic compounds. For many years, there have been medical, religious, cultural, and ethical concerns about adding animal substances to capsule coatings or formulations in pharmaceutical medicines. Also, some consumers expressed concerns over the use of animal-derived pharmaceutical medicines due to the associated healthcare risks. In July 2023, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report for patients suffering from Alpha-gal syndrome (AGS) to limit the consumption of animal-derived medicines and supplements, as 75% of these medications might be responsible for causing AGS. Also, patients suffering from AGS revealed serious allergic reactions after consuming medications or supplements that include mammalian-derived ingredients. Such instances have raised the interest of manufacturers to produce animal-free medications and supplements. 1. Comparative Analysis Between Gelatin Capsules and Vegetarian Capsules

Factors Gelatin Capsules Vegetarian Capsules Source Bovine, Skin, Cow, and Pigs Plants Target Audience Vegan and Nonvegetarian Population Vegan or Vegetarian Population Allergy Allergy Due to Cow and Pig-Based Ingredients No Allergies Cross Linking Ingredients Cross Linking with Other Drug-Drug Derivatives No Cross Linking External Ingredients Preservatives No Preservatives

Currently, the high volume of pharmaceutical capsules available in the market are composed of gelatin. However, the crosslinking of the gelatin with drug incompatibilities and strict regulations on the use of animal-derived gelatin have encouraged pharmaceutical manufacturers to replace gelatin components with vegetable-based ingredients. Pharmaceutical manufacturers identified Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)-derived vegetarian capsules as a good alternative to gelatin owing to its vegetable-derived source. In the case of gelatin-based capsules, the shell may get soft and become sticky upon spraying aqueous enteric polymer dispersions or become brittle due to water evaporation while drying, ultimately losing mechanical stability. However, HPMC-derived vegetarian capsules are less sensitive to aqueous coating, and the capsule shell is hard, which helps avoid leakage of the ingredients. Therefore, the rising preference for vegetarian medicines proves advantageous for the manufacturers to accelerate the production of vegetarian capsules, which drives the vegetarian capsules market.

Growing Demand for Vegetable Capsules Despite Their High Cost: After the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been a surge in online shopping across the globe. According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), in 2021, 2.14 billion people (∼27.6% of the global population) bought products from online portals. In addition, APAC leads the global e-commerce market, where China accounts for a significant share of the market. As per the International Trade Administration, China is the largest e-commerce market in the world, generating ∼50% of global transactions. In 2021, the country generated ∼US$ 1.5 trillion in revenue through the e-commerce sector, becoming the largest e-commerce market in the world. Also, Europe is a key region supporting e-commerce growth. According to Eurostat, in 2022, 91% of people aged 16–74 years in the European Union (EU) countries used the internet, of which ∼75% ordered goods or services online. Also, the proportion of e-shoppers grew to 75% in 2022 from 55% in 2012, recording an increase of 20% over the last decade.Geographical Insights: In 2023, Asia Pacific led the market with a substantial revenue share, followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation



Based on product, the vegetarian capsules market is segmented into hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), pullulan, and others. The hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

By application, the vegetarian capsules market is segmented into antibiotic and antibacterial drugs, vitamin and dietary supplements, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardiovascular therapy drugs, antacid and antiflatulent preparation, and others. The antibiotic and antibacterial drug segment dominated the market in 2023.

In terms of functionality, the vegetarian capsules market is categorized into immediate release capsules, delayed release capsules, and sustained release capsules. The immediate release capsules segment held the largest share of the market in 2023.

In terms of end user, the vegetarian capsules market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, nutraceutical companies, cosmeceutical companies, and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). In 2023, the pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market. The vegetarian capsules market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America.

Innovation in vegetarian capsule products is of utmost importance for manufacturers to promote it as the best alternative to gelatin capsules. Nutraceutical companies are launching modified-release vegetarian capsules for effective drug absorption and to achieve predetermined clinical objectives.

"DRcaps capsules" by Lonza's (Capsugel) are vegetarian capsules manufactured using hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), which disintegrates more slowly than traditional gelatin capsules. Such HPMC-derived vegetarian capsules keep the ingredients intact in the capsule shell. Also, DRcaps capsules do not require any external application of chemical coatings to keep the ingredients intact, mask taste, or postpone the release of the active ingredients, proving advantageous for consumers who doubt capsule coatings as "unnatural." The clinical in-vitro studies on DRcaps capsules reveal that the capsule contents are intact for at least 30 minutes, with a gastric pH of 1.2, and disintegrate fully at an intestinal pH of 6.8. The DRcaps capsules are modified-release vegetarian capsule types that benefit consumers dealing with bad taste or aftertaste caused by some ingredients. Further, these capsules can eliminate certain disintegration steps such as coating, which reduces high production costs and time.

