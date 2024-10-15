Isaac Health Expands Brain Health Care Services To Five New States To Meet Growing Dementia Care Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Isaac expands to California, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and South Carolina

Isaac Health, a leading national provider of brain health and dementia care, expands into California, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and South Carolina.

- Dr. Julius BruchNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Isaac Health, a leading national provider of brain health and dementia care, is proud to announce its expansion into California, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and South Carolina. This expansion significantly broadens Isaac Health's reach and ensures that individuals living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias (ADRD) have access to expert care and resources.Isaac Health is now available in 18 states across the nation, continuing its mission to deliver accessible, high-quality brain health care to underserved populations. With the latest expansion, residents of California, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and South Carolina can benefit from services such as diagnosis and treatment for dementia, care coordination, and caregiver support through the new CMS GUIDE model, among other vital services.Addressing Dementia Care GapsIn 2024, an estimated 7 million Americans aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's disease-a number projected to nearly double to 13 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. The rising prevalence of Alzheimer's is compounded by a nationwide shortage of neurologists, a problem particularly acute in rural areas like Montana, which has been labeled a “dementia neurology desert” by the Society of Actuaries.The challenges extend beyond medical care. In states like Michigan, caregivers for loved ones with ADRD provide a whopping average of 2,295 hours of care per year, according to the 2024 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures . Across California, Michigan, Montana, Ohio, and South Carolina, approximately 26% of dementia caregivers suffer from depression, and 17% experience poor physical health due to the stresses of caregiving.Isaac Health is stepping up to meet these urgent challenges through a comprehensive suite of medical and support services designed to improve the quality of life for both patients and caregivers. By offering access to expert, guideline-based dementia care, Isaac Health ensures that individuals with Alzheimer's and related dementias receive the highest standard of treatment, no matter where they live. Isaac Health also recognizes the critical role that caregivers play, providing caregiver training, one-on-one coaching, and respite services to alleviate the caregiver burden and empower families to better manage the complex demands of dementia care.“We are excited to bring Isaac Health's specialized dementia care services to these five new states,” said Dr. Julius Bruch, Co-founder and CEO of Isaac Health.“Our goal has always been to make high-quality, accessible dementia care a reality for more people across the country, especially in areas where demand is rapidly outpacing existing services. With the expansion into these five key states, we are taking significant steps toward addressing the neurological care gap in the U.S.”

