My Food Service License Offers Online, On-Demand, 24-Hour Access To Food Protection Manager Exam

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Food Service License is now offering online, on-demand, live exam-proctoring 24 hours a day, seven days a week with no scheduling required. Providing on-demand access to the Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) exam demonstrates The My Food Service License commitment to being the most convenient and accessible Food Protection Manager Certification Program.The My Food Service License Food Protection Manager Certification Program is ANSI- accredited and can be found on the ANAB-CONFERENCE FOR FOOD PROTECTION - ACCREDITATION DIRECTORY.In most U.S. states, a Certified Food Protection Manager is required to be on-site whenever food is produced or served.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 48 million people in the U.S. (1 in 6) get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized, and 3,000 die each year from foodborne diseases. This is largely preventable. In the face of this public health burden, it is important to focus on prevention through food safety.My Food Service License makes learning how to implement food safety measures accessible and convenient. The My Food Service License Food Protection Manager course and exam are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The course is online, self-paced, and accessible from any device. Students can take the My Food Service License Certified Food Protection Manager (CFPM) exam at any time. My Food Service License aims to make the learning and certification process as convenient as possible for all who are committed to becoming a Certified Food Protection Manager.As a nationally accredited provider committed to excellence, My Food Service License is driven to educate and empower food service professionals in every community.Learn more at .

