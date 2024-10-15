Official Campaign For Japan's Lower House Kicks Off

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- The 12-day campaign for Japan's October 271 Lower House election kicked off Tuesday, with voters being asked to pass judgment on new Prime Shigeru Ishiba's reforms following funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Party (LDP).

As of 11 a.m. (0200 GMT), more than 1,300 persons filed their candidacy for the 465 seats at stake -- 289 from single-seat constituencies and 176 through proportional representation.

67-year-old Ishiba, who took office on Oct. 1, dissolved the Lower House on Oct. 9. Ishiba, who is also LDP President, has said he will claim a victory if the LDP and its smaller coalition partner Komeito win an overall majority with a combined 233 seats. The ruling coalition had 288 seats before the dissolution.

The premier kicked off his campaign Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, vowing to revive the country. "We will approach this election with deep reflection. We position this election as an election for the rebirth of Japan, and will once again build a new Japan," Ishiba told a crowd.

It is the first parliamentary election for the Lower House since October 2021, when the LDP-led coalition won comfortable victory in the chamber. (end)

mk













MENAFN15102024000071011013ID1108779499