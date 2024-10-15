Indeanta E-Mobility Partners With Cautio To Ensure Safe Mobility For Students Across Leading Campuses

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 15 October 2024: Indeanta E-Mobility, a leading provider of eco-conscious and innovative solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Cautio, a Bengaluru-based startup in the dashcam and telematics space. This partnership is set to enhance the safety and reliability of student transportation across major campuses like Chandigarh University, Manipal University, and IIT, among others.



With this, Cautio\'s AI-powered dash-cams and operating system will be integrated into Indeanta\'s fleet of electric buggies, ensuring that students, faculty, and families benefit from a safer and more sustainable mobility solution. Currently, 100% of the vehicles across 4 campuses in India are equipped with this technology, and the partnership plans to double the number of campuses covered in the next three months. The technology offers real-time insights into driver behaviour and patterns, promoting safe driving, road safety and environmental sustainability.



The dash cams will monitor driver behaviour, vehicle surroundings, and road conditions, identifying potential risks real-time. With this integration, fleet operators can improve safety standards and operational efficiency through real-time data analytics. Cautio\'s technology offers real-time insights into driver behaviour and driving patterns, resulting in a significant reduction in phone usage among drivers while ferrying students, improvement in driving behaviour, and 100% utilisation of the fleet due to enhanced safety and optimisation.



\"At Indeanta, we are driven by the mission to provide clean, efficient, and safe mobility solutions. Our partnership with Cautio strengthens this commitment by ensuring that our fleets not only reduce carbon emissions but also set new benchmarks for safety and reliability. By integrating Cautio, we are able to offer students, faculty, and families peace of mind, knowing that their trips are being protected by the best safety systems available today.\" says Gaurav Chainani, Co-Founder of Indeanta.



Ankit Acharya, Co-Founder & CEO of Cautio, says: \"This partnership with Indeanta marks a significant step towards transforming student transportation into a safer, smarter, and more sustainable experience. At Cautio, we are committed to leveraging the power of AI-driven video telematics to ensure that every journey is protected, every driver monitored, and every trip optimised for safety. Together with Indeanta, by enabling eco-friendly mobility we are setting a new standard for safety & trust in transportation.\"



This initiative is not just limited to campus transportation. There is a larger vision to expand these advanced mobility solutions into high-traffic venues such as hotels, private properties, and residential complexes, enhancing safety for all users.



As cities like Chandigarh continue to develop as smart cities, leveraging advanced mobility solutions like Cautio can significantly enhance safety in mobility across various vehicle types. This partnership is also poised to bring these solutions to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, ensuring that safe and sustainable transport is accessible to a broader audience.



This initiative has been warmly welcomed by students, faculty, and families, who have shown strong support for this step towards improving both safety and sustainability in campus transportation.





About Indeanta E-Mobility:



Indeanta E-Mobility is committed to transforming the way people move by providing sustainable, reliable, and efficient mobility solutions. With a focus on reducing carbon emissions and creating a cleaner future, Indeanta offers eco-conscious transportation options without compromising on convenience or reliability.





About Cautio:



Cautio, is an AI-powered dash-cam (visual telematics) startup offering comprehensive safety solutions for fleets across various industries. Backed by Antler, 8i Ventures, and AU Small Finance Bank, Cautio has enabled over 13 lakh safe kilometres, and protected over 1.5 lakh trips. Cautio\'s real-time insights into driver behaviour, vehicle safety, and road conditions enable fleet operators to optimise safety, reduce risks, and ensure compliance.

