Travel Technology Market Revenue To Register Robust Growth In Future By 2032 AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Travel Market

The increase in the use of voice search and voice control and the rise in contactless payment options, drive the growth of the global travel market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to the report, the global travel technology size was valued at $9.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $21 Billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032. The report offers a detailed analysis of change in market trends, top segments, key pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.The travel technology market is expected to witness notable growth owing to an increase in use of voice search and voice control, rise in contactless payment options, and surge in use of AI. Moreover, rise in demand for contactless solutions is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, higher initial investment limits the growth of the travel technology market.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 295 Pages) at:By component, the platform segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly two-third of the global travel technology market revenue, owing to the creation of mobile applications for travel and hospitality companies that give consumers easy access to booking and reservation details along with extra features such as maps, schedules, and reviews. However, the service segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to managing reservations, bookings, and recommendations, including modifying, or cancelling reservations and sending confirmations and reminders to travelers.By application, the travel industry segment held the major share in 2022, garnering nearly half of the global travel technology market revenue, owing to automated bookings, payments, and back-office tools for travel agencies which enables consumers to make their online bookings without a travel agent. However, the tourism industry segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.8% throughout the forecast period, owing to tourism enabled management applications that helps users plan itineraries, store travel documents, and set reminders, it also offers weather updates, flight status notifications, and other real-time information.For Report Customization:By end user, the commercial segment accounted for nearly two-third of the global travel technology market share in 2022, and is expected to rule the market during the forecast period as it helps to manage and streamline the reservation and booking process. As a result, these online booking platforms for airline and hotel reservation systems enable travelers to make reservations easily, and commercial sector to maximize occupancy and revenue. However, the individual segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 10.5% throughout the forecast period, owing to travelers access a wealth of information about destinations, including reviews, photos, and recommendations from other travelers to make informed decisions about the destination.By region, North America garnered the highest share in 2022, holding nearly one-third of the global Travel Technology market revenue in 2022, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2032, owing to the growing adoption of metaverse solutions such as chatbots, AR and VR across travel industry. The Asia-Pacific region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, owing to increase in use of e-commerce platforms across various countries of Asia-Pacific. In addition, E-commerce platforms have ventured into the travel sector, offering travel packages, discounts, and loyalty programs offered through various websites which have fueled the growth of travel technology in Asia-Pacific.Leading Market PlayersTravelportAmadeus IT Group SATramada Systems Pty Ltd.Sabre GLBL Inc.Lemax Ltd.DigitripsQtech Software Pvt.Trip SolutionsAvani Cimcon TechnologiesWebCRSTravel Technologies Pvt.The report analyzes these key players in the global travel technology market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Buy Now & Get Up to 50% off on This Report: /purchase-optionsCOVID-19 scenario1. Firstly, the rapid adoption of contactless technology was driven by the imperative to minimize physical touchpoints and reduce the risk of viral transmission. This shift has become a lasting trend in the industry, promoting safety and hygiene for travelers.2. Airlines, hotels, and other travel businesses quickly integrated contactless check-ins, mobile payments, and touchless services, providing a seamless and safer travel experience. Health and safety protocols emerged as a central focus, with technology playing a pivotal role.3. Travel technology also proved crucial for managing the crisis, with businesses using chatbots, AI-driven customer service, and messaging platforms to keep travelers informed about disruptions, cancellations, and rescheduling options.4. COVID-19 accelerated the digital transformation of the travel industry. Businesses invested in e-commerce platforms, mobile apps, and data analytics to better understand evolving traveler behavior and preferences.Inquiry Before Buying:Other Trending Reports:1. Airline Technology Integration Market Size Overview2. Gaming Simulation Market Size OverviewAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

