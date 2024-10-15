Increasing awareness and government initiatives:

The governments of all Asian countries understand the significance of cervical cancer prevention and introduce cervical cancer screening programs at the national level. Many countries including South Korea, Singapore and Thailand also introduced comprehensive campaigns to enhance the awareness about breast cancer and screening services. Some of the interventions comprise mass awareness campaigns, low cost or free cervical cancer checks, and cervical cancer screening as a part of a general package in the primary care. Also, non-governmental organizations and international health care organizations work with the local authorities to ensure that screening reaches the rural and underprivileged populations. These favorable governmental policies in addition to the growing awareness among the female populace of the province regarding early detection of cervical cancer fuel the growth of cervical Cancer Screening Market in Asia. The government has proposed the use of vaccines for girls in the age of 9-14 years for vaccination against the human papillomavirus (HPV) for cervical cancer. This initiative was announced by Union Finance Minister in the Interim Budget 2024-25.

Technological advancements in screening methods:

Asia's cervical cancer screening market is in the growing phase due to development in the screening techniques. This primary screening is being done by more advanced forms of cytopathological examination such as liquid based techniques, HPV DNA detection and computer aided screening. Similarly, portable screening devices, and point-of-care tests reduce the challenges of cervical cancer screening in rural areas. The use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to analyse screening results improve the diagnostic tools accuracy and efficiency as well. These technologies are gradually becoming available and more affordable and as such the cervical cancer screening gains more popularity in the different forms of healthcare facilities in Asia.

Growing healthcare expenditure and infrastructure development:

New healthcare consumers are appearing as Asian middle class increases, resulting in higher healthcare expenditures. This has enabled more profound investment in healthcare actions such as cancer screening stations. Several Asian countries focus on establishing multispecialty cancer care facilities and enhancement of modernisation in existing healthcare centers having cancer diagnosis amenities. There is also provision of cervical cancer screening services that is provided by the private healthcare sector. In addition, enrolment in health insurance plans where preventive care such as cancer screening examinations is included as part of the policy benefit is slowly gaining ground in several Asian countries. Enhanced cares health policies as well as care funding aids the population in getting cervical cancer screening hence boosting market demand. China's total health expenditure in 2022 was over 8.5 trillion yuan, including government, collective, and private out-of-pocket spending.

Japanese Cervical Cancer Screening Market

Japan's cervical cancer screening market is well developed and the focus is on preventive measures. Japan has developed a cervical cancer screening program for the entire nation where women of 20 years and above are advised to undergo pap tests regularly. The country has gone through changes from conventional to liquid-based cytology and has adopted HPV testing in screening. However, participation rates of screening has traditionally been lowering in Japan than in other comparable countries and continuous efforts have been made for raising the level of awareness towards screening.

Developments in the market includes automation of screening techniques through screening machines as well as molecular testing. Japanese companies are actively working on developing new sophisticated screening technologies so that the market is growing. Cervical cancer screening in Japan is efficient now, but authorities and health care providers are seeking for an increased accessibility of screening, especially in rural areas and the development of new approaches to improve the cervical cancer early detection and prevention.

Asia Cervical Cancer Screening Company Analysis

Abbott Laboratories, Hologic Corporation, Becton, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics, and Cardinal Health are the main players in the Asia Cervical Cancer Screening industry.

Asia Cervical Cancer Screening Company News



Feb 2024: BD announced a partnership with Camtech Health to offer the first-ever at-home cervical cancer screening option for women in Singapore.

In June 2022, Roche has launched a new HPV self-sampling solution that allows patients to collect their own vaginal samples for HPV screening at a healthcare facility. The samples are analyzed using the Roche cobas HPV test on a Roche molecular instrument.

May 2024, The Genomics Institute-BGI Genomics launched a cervical cancer screening program at Remera Health Center in cooperation with the Rwanda Biomedical Center. June 2023, Crowell & Moring International, Roche, TogetHER for Health, CAPED, and Jhpiego are founding the Asia-Pacific Women's Cancer Coalition to address the rise in breast and cervical cancer cases in the Asia-Pacific region.

Leading companies in the Asia Cervical Cancer Screening Market include:



Abbott laboratories

Hologic

Becton

Siemens

Roche Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Cardinal Health

Key Attributes:

