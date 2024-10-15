Dr. Linda Koshy Joins Mycardiologist, Expanding Cardiovascular Expertise In South Florida

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renowned Interventional Cardiologist Brings Expertise in Complex Coronary Artery and Endovascular Medicine

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyCardiologist , South Florida's trusted leader in advanced cardiovascular care, is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Linda Koshy to their valued medical team. Dr. Koshy, a highly skilled general and interventional cardiologist, brings specialized expertise in managing complex coronary artery disease and endovascular medicine, further enhancing the exceptional care provided by MyCardiologist.

With board certifications in Interventional Cardiology, General Cardiology, Echocardiography, Nuclear Cardiology, and Vascular Interpretation, Dr. Koshy's comprehensive background allows her to treat a wide range of cardiovascular conditions. Her procedural skills include cardiac catheterization and coronary interventions via radial approach, as well as management of arterial and venous diseases through advanced techniques like atherectomy, stenting, and endovenous ablations. Dr. Koshy will offer the full spectrum of cardiovascular care, from prevention to managing heart failure and coronary artery disease.

“We are super excited to welcome Dr. Linda Koshy to our team at MyCardiologist,” said Dr. Harry Aldrich, President at MyCardiologist.“Her exceptional skill set, coupled with her passion for patient-centered care, makes her a tremendous asset to our practice and to the South Florida community.”

Dr. Koshy's impressive academic journey began at the University of Miami's Miller School of Medicine, where she completed both her undergraduate and medical degrees through the prestigious Honors Program in Medicine. She pursued her Internal Medicine residency at Duke University Hospital and continued her training in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at New York University Langone Medical Center. After practicing in a multi-specialty practice in New York, she has returned to her home state of Florida to provide advanced cardiovascular care.

In addition to her clinical expertise, Dr. Koshy is a strong advocate for women's cardiovascular health and advancing the role of women in cardiology. Her interests in patient safety, quality improvement, and innovative research make her a valuable addition to the MyCardiologist team.

“I am truly excited to join MyCardiologist and to bring my experience in interventional and endovascular cardiology to the South Florida community,” said Dr. Linda Koshy.“I am committed to providing patients with the highest level of care, ensuring they feel informed, comfortable, and confident in their treatment plans.”

Dr. Koshy is now seeing patients at MyCardiologist's Boca Raton location , where she offers next-day availability for appointments. Her dedication to personalized care ensures that every patient receives the attention and comprehensive care they deserve.

For more information or to schedule an appointment with Dr. Linda Koshy, please contact:

Boca Raton

1599 NW 9th Ave

Suite #203

Boca Raton, FL 33486

Tel: 561-338-8884

...

About MyCardiologist:

MyCardiologist is a leading provider of cardiovascular care in South Florida, committed to excellence, wellness, and prevention. With a focus on delivering comprehensive cardiac services, the practice offers innovative diagnostic testing, treatments, and personalized patient care. MyCardiologist's team of highly trained physicians is dedicated to improving heart health through cutting-edge technology and compassionate care. To learn more, visit .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at