WAIFC Announces Winners Of Third Annual Young Academic Award

WAIFC Young Academic Award

WAIFC logo

The World Alliance of International Centers (WAIFC), announces winner of it's third Young Academic Award at the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

- Keiichi Aritomo, Chair of the WAIFC BoardBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Having received more than 50 submissions from over 20 countries, the three finalists were invited to present their research to WAIFC members. The finalists for 2024 were shortlisted as:1)Regean Mugume from Uganda and his paper on“Delivering double wins: How can Africa's finance deliver economic growth and renewable energy transition".2)Adebodum Adebayo from Nigeria and his paper on "Financial Centers as Drivers of Talent Development and Re-Skilling in Sustainability and FinTech" and3)Tammaro Terracciano, Coralie Jaunin, and Luciano Somoza from Spain and their paper entitled "Are Green Funds for Real?".The Chairman of WAIFC, Keiichi Aritomo had the privilege of announcing that the overall winner of the 2024 cohort was Tammaro Terracciano, voted as the best paper and an award of €3,000. The runners-up were also awarded prizes of €2,000 (2nd place) and €1,000 (3rd place).The Young Academic Award demonstrates WAIFC members' commitment to foster the next generation of thought leaders, shaping a sustainable financial industry, through research and innovative solutions that help address global challenges. This year, the competition expanded its focus on sustainability, inclusion and talent development by including specific topics such as collaboration among financial centers to channel climate finance, the use of digital assets for financial inclusion, advancing social finance to support organizations that have social impact at the core of their mission, and the role of financial centers amid the increasingly complex geopolitical developments. The WAIFC Young Academic Award provides a platform for young academics to submit research papers or essays addressing such challenges.Find out more about the award here:Read all three award winning papers here:Commenting on the third year of Young Academic Award, Keiichi Aritomo, Chair of the WAIFC said:“Over the last few years, we have seen more than 150 applications from over 20 academic institutions worldwide. With such an overwhelming response, we continue to see innovative ideas the next generation are developing to shape the future. It is a great privilege to facilitate engagement for our members within their communities. We look forward to seeing the next cohort of submissions and what new ideas come to the table in 2025“.Dr. Jochen Biedermann, Managing Director of WAIFC, added:"We thank all the young academics for their submissions as we continue to see much engagement with the programme and across a variety of relevant industry topics. We look forward to extending our footprint across more academic institutions in our members' jurisdictions as we grow the Young Academic Award into its fourth year in 2025."

