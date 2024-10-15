Article from Washington newspaper discloses Netanyahu has communicated his military strategy regarding Iran to Biden administration

(MENAFN) A recent article from a Washington newspaper has disclosed that Israeli Prime has communicated his military strategy regarding Iran to the Biden administration. Officials report that Netanyahu reassured U.S. leaders that any Israeli military actions would specifically target military installations, deliberately excluding oil and nuclear facilities.



The report indicates that during a phone call with President Biden, Netanyahu outlined his intentions to focus on Iranian military infrastructure. A U.S. official remarked that Netanyahu’s tone during this latest discussion was notably more moderate than in previous interactions.



This change in Netanyahu's approach is thought to have played a role in President Biden’s decision to send a missile defense system to Israel, reflecting a recognition of the increasing need for robust security measures in light of rising tensions in the region.



Furthermore, an Israeli official emphasized Netanyahu’s intention to take independent action in response to Iranian provocations, asserting, "Netanyahu will not wait for the green light from Washington." This statement highlights Netanyahu's commitment to determining Israel's response to Iranian threats, suggesting a potential move towards a more assertive military stance in light of ongoing hostilities.



As the situation evolves, the intricacies of U.S.-Israeli relations and the potential impacts on regional security remain key areas of international focus. The dialogues between Netanyahu and the Biden administration underscore the complexities of military strategy and diplomacy as both nations confront the challenges posed by Iran.

