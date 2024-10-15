Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Strong Third Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM ) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $19.6 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $20.9 million, or $1.30 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income during the first nine months of 2024 totaled $60.0 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, compared with net income of $62.2 million, or $3.89 per diluted share, during the first nine months of 2023.

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of strong financial performance, especially when taking into consideration the challenges associated with recent economic and operating conditions," said Ray Reitsma, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.

"The notable increases in local deposits and commercial loans during the quarter depict our continuing focus on relationship banking, meeting the needs of current customers, and attracting new clients.

Our strong operating results reflect an ongoing healthy net interest margin, solid growth in several noninterest income revenue streams, and sustained strength in asset quality metrics, along with the local deposit base and commercial loan portfolio expansions.

The growth in local deposits provided for a reduction in our loan-to-deposit ratio, the lowering of which remains a key strategic initiative."



Third quarter highlights include:



Robust local deposit growth

Strong commercial loan portfolio expansion

Ongoing strength in commercial loan pipeline

Noteworthy increases in several noninterest income revenue streams

Continuing low levels of nonperforming assets, past due loans, and loan charge-offs Solid capital position

Operating Results

Net revenue, consisting of net interest income and noninterest income, was $58.0 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $58.2 million during the prior-year third quarter.

Net interest income during the current-year third quarter was $48.3 million, down $0.7 million, or 1.4 percent, from $49.0 million during the respective 2023 period as increased yields on, along with growth in, earning assets were more than offset by a higher cost of funds. Noninterest income totaled $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2024, up $0.4 million, or 4.6 percent, from $9.3 million during the third quarter of 2023.

The increase in noninterest income mainly reflected higher levels of mortgage banking income, treasury management fees, and payroll service fees.

The net interest margin was 3.52 percent in the third quarter of 2024, down from 3.98 percent in the prior-year third quarter.

The yield on average earning assets was 6.08 percent during the current-year third quarter, an increase from 5.78 percent during the respective 2023 period.

The improvement primarily resulted from an increased yield on loans.

The yield on loans was 6.69 percent during the third quarter of 2024, up from 6.37 percent during the third quarter of 2023 mainly due to higher interest rates on variable-rate commercial loans resulting from the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") raising the targeted federal funds rate in an effort to curb elevated inflation levels and a significant level of commercial loans being originated over the past 15 months in the higher interest rate environment.

The FOMC increased the targeted federal funds rate by 25 basis points in July of 2023, at which time average variable-rate commercial loans represented approximately 65 percent of average total commercial loans.

The positive impact of the rate hike was partially mitigated by the FOMC's lowering of the targeted federal funds rate by 50 basis points in mid-September 2024.

The cost of funds was 2.56 percent in the third quarter of 2024, up from 1.80 percent in the third quarter of 2023 primarily due to higher costs of deposits and borrowed funds, reflecting the impact of the rising interest rate environment.

A change in funding mix, mainly consisting of a decline in noninterest-bearing and lower-cost deposits and an increase in higher-cost money market accounts and time deposits resulting from new deposit relationships, growth in existing deposit relationships, and deposit migration, also contributed to the higher cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded provisions for credit losses of $1.1 million and $3.3 million during the third quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The provision expense recorded during the current-year third quarter primarily reflected an increase in environmental factor allocations and allocations necessitated by net loan growth, which were partially offset by decreases in the calculated allowance stemming from the payoffs of two larger problem commercial lending relationships.

The provision expense recorded during the prior-year third quarter mainly reflected the establishment of a specific reserve for a distressed commercial loan relationship, a qualitative factor assessment for local economic conditions reflecting the ongoing United Auto Workers strike, and allocations necessitated by net loan growth.

Noninterest income totaled $9.7 million during the third quarter of 2024, up $0.4 million, or 4.6 percent, from $9.3 million during the respective 2023 period.

The growth primarily resulted from increases in mortgage banking income, treasury management fees, and payroll service fees.

The higher level of mortgage banking income mainly resulted from increases in the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, which rose from approximately 64 percent during the third quarter of 2023 to approximately 80 percent during the third quarter of 2024, and total loan originations, which were up approximately 48 percent in the current-year third quarter compared to the respective 2023 period.

The increase in treasury management fees primarily stemmed from customers' expanded use of cash management products.

Growth in bank owned life insurance income and credit and debit card income also contributed to the higher level of noninterest income.

Noninterest expense totaled $32.3 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $28.9 million during the prior-year third quarter.

The increase mainly resulted from larger salary costs, reflecting annual merit pay increases, market adjustments, higher residential mortgage lender commissions and incentives, an increased bonus accrual, and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs.

Higher levels of data processing costs, primarily reflecting increased transaction volume and software support costs, and health insurance claims also contributed to the increase in noninterest expense.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "The notable growth in mortgage banking income in large part reflects the ongoing success of a strategic initiative to increase the percentage of loans originated with the intent to sell, along with a significant increase in loan production.

We are delighted with the increase in treasury management fees and payroll service income, which mainly stemmed from the expanded use of products and services.

Our net interest margin, while declining as expected due to an increased cost of funds, remained healthy and in line with historical levels during the third quarter.

Controlling overhead costs while meeting balance sheet growth objectives and continuing to provide our clients with exceptional service remains a top priority."



Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, total assets were $5.92 billion, up $564 million from December 31, 2023.

Total loans increased $115 million, or an annualized 10.3 percent, during the third quarter of 2024, and $249 million, or an annualized 7.7 percent, during the first nine months of 2024.

The loan portfolio expansion in both 2024 periods almost exclusively reflected growth in commercial loans, which increased $115 million, or an annualized 12.9 percent, during the current-year third quarter and $233 million, or an annualized 9.1 percent, during the first nine months of 2024.

The commercial loan portfolio growth during the first nine months of 2024 occurred despite the full payoffs and partial paydowns of certain larger relationships, which totaled approximately $106 million during the period.

The payoffs and paydowns mainly resulted from customers using excess cash flows generated within their operations to make line of credit and unscheduled term loan principal paydowns, as well as from sales of assets.

Other consumer loans and residential mortgage loans grew $9.6 million and $6.7 million, respectively, during the first nine months of 2024.

Interest-earning deposits and securities available for sale increased $181 million and $86.3 million, respectively, during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, with the growth in both asset categories largely reflecting the success of a strategic initiative to enhance on-balance sheet liquidity.

As of September 30, 2024, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans, which are expected to be funded over the next 12 to 18 months, and residential construction loans, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 months, totaled approximately $241 million and $34 million, respectively.

Commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans combined represented approximately 56 percent of total commercial loans as of September 30, 2024, a level that has remained relatively consistent with prior periods and in line with management's expectations.

Total deposits equaled $4.46 billion as of September 30, 2024, representing increases of $309 million, or an annualized 30.0 percent, during the third quarter of 2024, and $555 million, or an annualized 19.0 percent, during the first nine months of 2024.

Local deposits were up $339 million, or 33.7 percent annualized, during the current-year third quarter and $600 million, or 21.4 percent annualized, during the first nine months of 2024, while brokered deposits decreased $30.0 million and $45.2 million during the respective periods.

The growth in local deposits during the nine months ended September 30, 2024, provided for a reduction in the loan-to-deposit ratio from 110 percent as of December 31, 2023, to 102 percent as of September 30, 2024. The increase in local deposits during the first nine months of 2024, which occurred despite the typical level of seasonal noninterest-bearing deposit withdrawals by customers to make bonus and tax payments and partnership distributions, reflected a combination of new deposit relationships and growth in existing deposit relationships.

Wholesale funds were $540 million, or approximately 11 percent of total funds, at September 30, 2024, compared to $636 million, or approximately 14 percent of total funds, at December 31, 2023.

Noninterest-bearing checking accounts represented approximately 27 percent of total deposits as of September 30, 2024.

Mr. Reitsma noted, "The expansion of the commercial loan portfolio, reflecting a combination of an increase in established customer relationships and new client acquisition, during the third quarter and first nine months of 2024 transpired in spite of elevated levels of partial paydowns and payoffs.

As demonstrated by the growth in commercial loans and local deposits, along with the increase in treasury management fees, our sales teams have done a fantastic job of expanding existing relationships and obtaining the full banking relationships of new customers.

Based on the strength of our current commercial loan pipeline and amount of credit availability for commercial construction and development loans, we believe originations in future periods will remain solid.

Local deposit generation will remain an important strategic initiative as we continue our efforts to lower our loan-to-deposit ratio and provide funding for anticipated loan growth."

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $9.9 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at September 30, 2024, compared to $9.1 million, or 0.2 percent of total assets, at June 30, 2024, and $3.6 million, or less than 0.1 percent of total assets, at December 31, 2023.

The increase in nonperforming assets during the first nine months of 2024 largely resulted from the deterioration of two commercial loan relationships which were placed on nonaccrual and fully reserved for during the period. The level of past due loans remains nominal.

During the third quarter of 2024, loan charge-offs were nominal, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.1 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

During the first nine months of 2024, loan charge-offs totaled less than $0.1 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.8 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.8 million, or an annualized 0.02 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma remarked, "Our sustained strength in asset quality metrics reflects our unwavering commitment to underwriting loans in a prudent and disciplined manner.

Nonperforming assets, although rising during the first nine months of 2024 largely due to the deterioration of two non-real-estate-related commercial loan relationships, remain at a low level.

As reflected by ongoing low levels of past due loans, nonaccrual loans, and loan charge-offs, our commercial borrowers have continued to meet the challenges arising from shifting economic and operating environments, including higher interest rates and the related increase in debt service requirements.

We meticulously scrutinize our commercial loan portfolio for signs of systemic weakness and believe our ongoing efforts to identify credit issues and implement feasible workout plans will help constrain the impact of any such observed issues on our overall financial condition.

Our residential and consumer loan portfolios continue to perform well as evidenced by sustained low delinquency levels and the lack of any identified systemic credit weaknesses."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $583 million as of September 30, 2024, up $61.2 million from December 31, 2023.

Mercantile Bank maintained "well-capitalized" positions at the end of the third quarter of 2024 and year-end 2023, with total risk-based capital ratios of 13.9 percent and 13.4 percent, respectively.

As of September 30, 2024, Mercantile Bank had approximately $211 million in excess of the 10 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be categorized as a "well-capitalized" institution.



All of Mercantile Bank's investments are categorized as available-for-sale.

As of September 30, 2024, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $45.7 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $36.1 million. As of December 31, 2023, the net unrealized loss on these investments totaled $63.9 million, resulting in an after-tax reduction to equity capital of $50.5 million.

Although unrealized gains and losses on investments are excluded from regulatory capital ratio calculations, Mercantile Bank's excess capital over the minimum regulatory requirement to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution would approximate $174 million on an adjusted basis

as of September 30, 2024.

Mercantile reported 16,142,433 total shares outstanding as of September 30, 2024.

Mr. Reitsma concluded, "We are very pleased that our sustained strength in financial performance enabled us to continue our regular cash dividend program, and we remain committed to building shareholder value through competitive dividend yields.

Our strong capital levels and operating results, coupled with anticipated commercial loan portfolio expansion, position us to effectively meet the challenges arising from the recent economic and operating environments.

As demonstrated by the increases in loans and local deposits during the first nine months of 2024, our community banking approach and focus on developing mutually beneficial relationships have been successful in retaining existing customers and attracting new clients."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced third quarter 2024 conference call on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the company's operations and performance.

These materials, which are available for viewing in the Investor Relations section of Mercantile's website at , have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank. Mercantile provides financial products and services in a professional and personalized manner designed to make banking easier for businesses, individuals, and governmental units. Distinguished by exceptional service, knowledgeable staff, and a commitment to the communities it serves, Mercantile is one of the largest Michigan-based banks with assets of approximately $5.9 billion. Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."

For more information about Mercantile, visit , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) @MercBank, and LinkedIn @merc-bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.

Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties.

Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements.

Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates or recession; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; climate impacts; labor markets; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws and other laws and regulations applicable to us; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; the transition from LIBOR to SOFR; changes in the national and local economies; unstable political and economic environments; disease outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic or similar public health threats, and measures implemented to combat them; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.